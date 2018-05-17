Brunch of the Week: Oskar Blues Grill & Brew Offers Southern Flair

The Denver outpost of Oskar Blues Grill & Brew is just off the touristy 16th street mall, but it’s definitely a place for locals. The LoDo location has been open since January, drawing in customers who recognize the Oskar Blues brand from the brewery's other bars and restaurants in Boulder County and from the distinctive canned beers that dominate local liquor store shelves.

The Southern-inspired menu makes for a hearty brunch, including the traditional chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, and several eggs Benedict variations dressed in Southern finery. The build-your-own skillet is an irresistible deal that lets you choose three traditional omelet fixings (and non-traditional, like brisket) to mix in with your eggs, along with a biscuit and home fries. This huge scrambled breakfast is somehow only $10, and will keep you full through dinner.

The brunch slate also offers wings, truffle fries and nachos, if you prefer the lunch side of brunch. The sandwiches are tempting too, especially a number called "There’s a Hippie in My House," which layers mozzarella, roasted red peppers, hummus, pesto, arugula, tomato and avocado on a sub roll for a light but satisfying meatless brunch. “We like to have fun, and it shows through in our menu," explains general manager Kyle Renfro.