Brunch of the Week: A Beery Breakfast at Briar Common

The brunch at Briar Common Brewery and Eatery (2298 Clay St) is anything but common. The place is first and foremost a brewery, which means you'll have at least ten unique brews to choose from to pair with your weekend meal. The Briar American Pale Ale is a rich and malty crowd favorite — and it’s also the beer that started it all, before brothers Kent and Greg Dawson created the concept of Briar Common and eventually opened in the Jefferson Park neighborhood in October 2016. “Home brewing sparked everything, and in 2013 we decided to follow our dreams — and here we are,” says Kent, co-owner and operations manager.

Greg the other co-owner and head brewer, and is also a certified cicerone, the beer equivalent of a sommelier. Beers range from the unusual Sour Seoul kimchi-inspired sour chile ale to the more familiar Broken Bridge hazy IPA. The Sour Seoul starts as a light sour beer, but packs a little heat a few seconds after the first sip. It’s great in a flight or with a rich dish, or if you’re looking for a new unusual beer to try.

Chicken and waffles make for a filling brunch dish. Bridget Wood