Brunch of the Week: Interstate Serves Big Portions on Santa Fe

Interstate Kitchen & Bar has been settled in the heart of the Art District on Santa Fe since 2009. The small patio out front holds a few tables, but more importantly, also has cute little red water bowls for your four-legged friends. Inside, there's is a long bar that stretches about half the length of the restaurant, and big comfy booths in the back of the retro-styled dining room. But for brunch, the restaurant gives up some of its '60s ambience in favor of an aesthetic I thoroughly approve of: brown paper covering every table, along with cup of felt-tip markers. My waitress assured me that coloring on the table is highly encouraged.

Interstate's brunch was very quiet when we arrived at 10 a.m. (a good tip if you want to nab a prime table) on a Saturday morning, but began to pick up by 11. Brunch drinks here are dominated by several varieties of Bloody Marys, but the bar also offers three other beverages. Mimosas can be made with orange, grapefruit or pineapple juice (or any mix of the three), and margaritas and refreshing Kir Royales (champagne with blackcurrant liqueur) are also poured.