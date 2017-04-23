menu

Reader: Does the Cherry Cricket Really Qualify as an Icon?

Reader: Your Best Korean Restaurants Do Not Rate. Typical Denver!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reader: Does the Cherry Cricket Really Qualify as an Icon?

Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 7:46 a.m.
By Westword Staff
The Cricket burger, a Denver Icon?
The Cricket burger, a Denver Icon?
Danielle Lirette
A A

In honor of the Cherry Cricket reopening this month after repair work necessitated by a late November fire, we served up our list of the Ten Iconic Burgers in Metro Denver. The Cricket definitely made the cut, and fans lined up on reopening day for another taste of the Cricket burger. But some readers don't get it. Says Gigi:

Why? It was okay. Nothing to brag about or stand in line for over an hour.

Related Stories

Responds Bret: 

It's great to see a longstanding local business get back on track

And then there's this from Daniel: 

"Iconic" burger? If ever a word belonged on the ten most overused adjective list, iconic is it. Hmm, we have cheeseburgers, baconburgers, and now iconburgers?

Good to see My Brother's Bar on the list. Excellent burgers. Ate there many times in the early 1970s.

If there's an iconic burger joint, it's definitely My Brother's Bar, which has new owners but the same classic flavor. Have you been there lately? How about the Cricket? What's your favorite burger in Denver?

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Cherry Cricket
More Info
More Info

2641 E. 2nd Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

303-322-7666

www.cherrycricket.com

miles
My Brother's Bar
More Info
More Info

2376 15th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-455-9991

www.mybrothersbar.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >