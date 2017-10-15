Reader: Breakfast Burritos Are Yet Another Reason to Love Denver

Was it good for you? October 14 was Denver's first Official Breakfast Burrito Day; Mayor Michael Hancock recently declared that the second Saturday of every October will celebrate breakfast burritos, and he hyped the homegrown Santiago's chain in touting the city's Mexican food scene.

But really, every day is breakfast burrito day in Denver, and when we served up our list of the Ten Best Handheld Breakfast Burritos in Denver, including the foil-wrapped gems from Santiago's, readers were quick to respond. Says Larry:

By far, Santiago's is one of the best Mexican restaurants in Denver.



Responds Jonathan: