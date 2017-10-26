Denver Central Market Changes Out Its Seafood Counter

When the Denver Central Market opened a year ago, one of the first scenes visitors encountered after walking through the front door was the expansive fresh seafood case at Silva's Fish Market. But partner Jesusio Silva departed earlier this year, leaving the market's founders Ken Wolf and Jeff Osaka to rename and reboot Silva's, one of eleven vendors under one roof at 2669 Larimer Street.

After some construction work and a few weeks under a tarp, the new version, called Tammen's Fish Market, is now open. The name comes not from a chef or owner but from H.H. Tammen, a Denver bartender who opened his own souvenir manufacturing company in the building now occupied by Denver Central Market in 1881 and later became co-editor of the Denver Post.