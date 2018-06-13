Denver's Craft Breweries Are Showing Their Pride, Loud and Proud

It's Pride Week in Denver, and there a number of ways to pair that pride with a pint.
For starters, there are at least five Denver craft breweries hosting special events to celebrate the week, which leads up to the annual Denver PrideFest this weekend. But there's also a River North Arts District brewery pub crawl with the Denver Beer Queers, some merchandise and a dollop of goodwill. (Denver Beer Co and Wit's End Brewing both altered their logos on social media, for instance, to include rainbows flags.)
"We are looking forward to supporting the LGBT community this year," says Gardiner Hammond, who owns Alpine Dog Brewing, at 1505 Ogden Street. "Crowlers are new at Alpine Dog so we thought it would be cool to do a big bold label on them for Pride. We’re excited to open early — 9 a.m. — for a place to set up to watch the parade and get some awesome Pride-supporting Crowlers in everyone’s hands."
Here are a few ways to show your colors.
Wednesday, June 13
Alternation Brewing will be giving out a limited number of rainbow brewery stickers to go along with its first outdoor movie screening, which will be The Birdcage; the show starts at 7:30 p.m.on the back patio. Admission is free.
Thursday, June 14
Cerebral Brewing is "standing up to raise money for our wonderful friends and neighbors" at the Denver chapter of PFLAG, a national organization that focuses on education, advocacy and policy change for equal rights. The brewery has been selling t-shirts that read "All the Pride," a take on Cerebral's "All the Hops" slogan. In addition, Cerebral will donate $1 from each pint to PFLAG Denver. They will also have a table setup with information about PFLAG and will be accepting any additional donations.
Friday, June 15 — Sunday, June 17
Factotum Brewing made a special beer, Super Pride Hopped IPA, that it will tap Friday. A portion of proceeds from every pint sold over the weekend will benefit One Colorado, an advocacy organization "dedicated to advancing equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) Coloradans and their families." Additionally, the first one hundred pints sold will be served with a rainbow lollipop garnish, just for fun. Super Pride hops are an Australian varietal similar in flavor and aroma to traditional American west coast hops.
Friday, June 15
The Denver Beer Queers meetup group is planning a RiNo brewery pride parade and bar crawl. The group will visit Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 14er Brewing, Odell Brewing's new RiNo location, and Ratio Beerworks. Everyone is welcome. Look for the Pride flags.
Saturday, June 16
Baere Brewing wants you to shop local — with pride. The brewery will host six local artists and craft makers, who will be selling "all sorts of fabulous fun, including jewelry, pottery, bolo ties, cross stitch, prints and more." Baere will also release its much-anticipated Strawberry Rhubarb Table Sour bottles. And finally, Baere has been selling t-shirts with a Pride theme and brewery's logo.
Sunday June 17
Alpine Dog Brewing made a limited edition Pride label to attach to its Crowlers, which are 32-ounce cans of beer to go. And since the brewery has a "primo" view of the parade, the brewery is hoping people will turn up to watch it from the patio. A portion of the proceeds from each Crowler sale will benefit One Colorado.
Sunday June 17
Zuni Street Brewing will celebrate its friends in the LGBT community by offering $1 off pints all day long to anyone who is wearing Pride gear or flair from the parade.
Sunday June 17
Chain Reaction Brewing will tap a glittered version of its hefeweizen, called Banana Sparkles, and will be offering discounts for anyone wearing Pride gear.
And finally, Molly's Spirits in Lakeside is donating $1 from every six-pack sold of the Pride-themed Montucky Cold Snacks to the GLBT Community Center of Colorado. The six-pack is on sale right now for $5.99.
