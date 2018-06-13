Denver's Craft Breweries Are Showing Their Pride, Loud and Proud

It's Pride Week in Denver, and there a number of ways to pair that pride with a pint.

For starters, there are at least five Denver craft breweries hosting special events to celebrate the week, which leads up to the annual Denver PrideFest this weekend. But there's also a River North Arts District brewery pub crawl with the Denver Beer Queers, some merchandise and a dollop of goodwill. (Denver Beer Co and Wit's End Brewing both altered their logos on social media, for instance, to include rainbows flags.)

"We are looking forward to supporting the LGBT community this year," says Gardiner Hammond, who owns Alpine Dog Brewing, at 1505 Ogden Street. "Crowlers are new at Alpine Dog so we thought it would be cool to do a big bold label on them for Pride. We’re excited to open early — 9 a.m. — for a place to set up to watch the parade and get some awesome Pride-supporting Crowlers in everyone’s hands."