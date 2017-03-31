The Seven Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar, March 31-April 2

EXPAND Celebrate National Oyster on the Half Shell Day the right way. Mark Antonation

Weather forecasters are calling for snow this weekend, but don't let that keep you inside: Here's a septet of events to get you out and about. From Bunsen burners to bud to birthdays to bubbles, there's something for everyone.

EXPAND Joint- (and sushi-) rolling 101 tonight at Cluster Studios. Lindsey Bartlett

Friday, March 31

It used to be de rigueur for Coloradans — natives and transplants — to know how to ski, or at least to learn shortly after relocating to the Centennial State. But now smoking rivals skiing for Colorado-style recreation, and if you don't already know how to roll a perfect joint, you'd better learn. My 420 Tours is offering a Sushi, Sake and Joint Rolling class tonight from 7 to 8:30 p.m.; for just $69, you'll make and consume sushi rolls, sip on sake and apply those rolling skills to two grams of cannabis. Get your tickets at the event website, then roll on over to Cluster Studios at 3881 Steele Street to get started. If you can't get into tonight's class, don't panic: Classes are scheduled every Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights through July 29.

In addition to being National Bunsen Burner Day, today is National Oyster on the Half Shell Day (which, sadly, has suffered in name recognition due to the greater popularity of the aforementioned laboratory equipment). Help promote this little-known holiday by heading over to any of the Jax Fish House locations around town to enjoy an expanded oyster menu, a chance to win free oysters for a year in the Dozen Dozens contest, and a gift card for six free oysters. All locations open at 4 p.m., with happy hour running until 6 p.m.

EXPAND No joke: Boulder County Farmers' Market opens April 1, rain, shine or snow. Boulder County Farmers Market

Saturday, April 1

The renowned Boulder County Farmers' Market is officially back! Brave the predicted snow (springtime in the Rockies, amiright?) for Boulder's Saturday market, which opens bright and early at 8 a.m and will run weekly through November 18. The market is located on 13th Street between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue, where you can browse locally produced fruits, veggies, meat, and other food products like ice cream, tortillas and sandwiches until 2 p.m. Cooking demonstrations with seasonal food and live music will also be on offer each week, as well as artisan shows on the second Saturday of each month. The Longmont market also kicks off today at the Boulder County Fairgrounds at 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont, with music weekly and artisan shows on the fourth Saturday of the month. Sadly, Denver residents will have to wait until June for the Union Station Market to kick off. Find more information about dates and hours, vendors, parking and special events at Boulder County Farmers' Market website.

The Mercury Cafe is teaming up with Boulder Food Rescue, Denver Food Rescue and Colorado Springs Food Rescue to host the 4th Annual Forward Food Summit today. The nonprofit organizations work to create "food justice" by redistributing fresh, healthy food that would normally be thrown away to those in need, and this year the conference is focused on food and traditional knowledge. There will be workshops on indigenous people's reclamation of traditional food practices, passing food knowledge from generation to generation, and Burmese refugees' stories of farming in Colorado, along with lunch catered by Comal and music and poetry performances. Tickets are just $35 for a full day (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. For more information about the summit, including the complete agenda, check out the event Facebook page.

