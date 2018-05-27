Reader: This City Goes to Sleep Wayyy Too Early

We recently served up our list of ten places where Denver eats after 2 a.m., and comments keep coming in from readers, including one who said that Denver "was criminally devoid of places to eat after 9 or 10 p.m." Readers also responded to that, arguing that "criminally" was a little harsh. What about Benny Blanco's in Capitol Hill? Viva Burrito, and other Mexican spots on West Alameda Avenue? And, of course, there are the standbys that made our list, including Pete's Kitchen and Jerusalem, as well as newcomer Izakaya Ronin.

But is that enough in a town with a booming restaurant scene?

Not according to Kyle, who says:

