Dish of the Week: The Little Cricket Burger at the Cherry Cricket

Burgers are big business in Denver, whether they're cooked up by outposts of national chains like Shake Shack, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar and Five Guys, or local favorites Park Burger and Highland Tap & Burger, both of which have expanded in recent years. (The Tap & Burger group will open its third locaition in the Belleview Station development this summer.)

But the godfather of grilling in this city remains the Cherry Cricket, which has been serving no-frills, blue-collar grub in Cherry Creek since 1945, rising to national burger-bar prominence in the 1980s and remaining a lowdown landmark even as the neighborhood around it becomes posher.

EXPAND The new Cherry Cricket's spacious beer bar. Mark Antonation

The Cricket had been a solo operation for more than seventy years, so when current owner Breckenridge Wynkoop Holdings announced it would open a second location at 2220 Blake Street in the Ballpark neighborhood (in a onetime Breckenridge Brewery), we wondered if the mojo of the burgers would survive the move. Perhaps the original Cricket burger was so seasoned with nostalgia that, served outside of its legendary digs, it would seem simply pedestrian.