After Six Years of Work, Denver Distillery Opens Its Doors

It's been a while since Ron Tarver first announced plans to open Denver Distillery (244 South Broadway), but after nearly six years, the time has finally come.

"This is all my design from out of my head from over five years ago," says Tarver as he shows off the finished space. The reason that it took so long, he explains, is mainly because of zoning (he got it changed), overhauling the space (he did it all himself with a small team), and getting all the licenses in order (he claims he is the first to obtain Denver's new distillery pub license, which first became available in 2016).

"It's been a labor of love," Tarver states.