Farmers' Market Finds: Veggies With Vesta

It wasn't hard to spot the tall, broad shouldered Nick Kayser, executive chef of Vesta, as he waited by the Ela Family Farms fruit stand in the Union Station Farmers Market (run by Boulder County Farmers Markets) this past Saturday morning. With an iced coffee in hand, the friendly chef began by perusing the display of peaches, garnering ideas for the restaurant's menu.

Ela Family Farms still has peaches, but also sweet, crisp apples, plums and pears.

"On Saturday we come down to the farmers' market to get inspiration for weekend specials," says Kayser, who orders most of his produce from local farms, including some of the staples at this farmers' market. "It's a good environment to be in, plus the farmers have a better idea about what's sustainable for a six-week stretch."

EXPAND Kayser actually bought a whole case of chestnut mushrooms from Mile High Fungi. Linnea Covington

Vesta is one of many Denver restaurants dedicated to serving as much local and seasonal food as possible. And while you may find Italian truffle oil, black Hawaiian sea salt and imported balsamic vinegar gracing some dishes, the bulk of the meal comes from Colorado. That includes the vegetables, and Kayser loves to shop the farmers' market for produce and to talk to the farmers about what he should put on the menu and the best things to pair them with.

EXPAND Kayser says he drools over the chef's cooler at ACRES at Warren Tech's stand every week. It's where he scored delicate borage flowers, micro sorrel and cucamelons, a tiny fruit that tastes like a tart cucumber. Linnea Covington

While on this outing, he bought a small bag of peaches and then headed to get mushrooms, micro greens, radishes and cucumbers. Once the ingredients were procured, we didn't have to walk far to Vesta's downtown kitchen (1822 Blake Street) where Kayser whipped up three market-friendly dishes that included cucumbers three ways, brûléed peaches and a beautiful cheese plate enhanced with mushrooms.

EXPAND The finished dish, ready to make someone's dinner sweet, savory and decadent. Linnea Covington

EXPAND Housemade burrata with local mushrooms, edible flowers, sourdough by Grateful Bread, and truffle oil. Linnea Covington

