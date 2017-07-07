The Seven Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

Hootenanny: redneck for "gala." Brandon Marshall

Saturday is a busy day for food and booze lovers this weekend, but if you're a careful planner, you can hit a car show, a mini-music festival (with beer, of course — this is Denver), an urban farm, a block party and a parade with a drumline, all in one day. Friday and Sunday? Yeah, there's some stuff those days, too. Here are seven tasty events to keep you busy from July 7 through July 9.

Friday, July 7

Hoist your stein to German culture this weekend at the Biergarten Festival. You can get your fill of Deutschland delights all weekend (Friday 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) at the TEV Edelweiss festival grounds, 17832 Highway 8 in Morrison. This is a family-friendly event (you can even bring four-legged family members) with German and Austrian bands and dancers; enormous pretzels, apfelstrudel, wienerschnitzel and other German foods; German beers, of course; and — everyone's favorite — Dachshund races. Admission is a bargain at $5 for adults, $3 for kiddos six to twelve, and free for your toddler and wiener dog. But be sure to bring cash; that's the only way you'll be able to pay for that dirndl once you get in. Check out the event website for complete information. Prost!

Bruz Beers hosts the only one-year-old's birthday party you'd get up at the crack of dawn for. Jonathan Shikes

Saturday, July 8

Bruz Beers, North Denver's premier — er, only — all-Belgian-style brewery, is turning one on Saturday, July 8, and the party starts at the mind-bogglingly early hour of 7 a.m. with a car show (BYOV, coffee included). If you're not quite that enthusiastic about rising from bed, show up later in the day for a local market, special beer tappings, live music, games and the Park Burger truck; festivities run until 10 p.m., so check out bruzbeers.com for a complete schedule. Whether you're an early bird, a night owl or something in between (daytime dodo?), there'll be a brew waiting for you at Bruz.

Past due for some shenanigans? How about a shindig? Breckenridge Brewery's Hootenanny is probably the closest thing to your Platonic ideal. The brewery, 2920 Brewery Lane in Littleton, is hosting an all-day celebration on Saturday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with tons of bands on two stages, a pig roast and four beers included in the ticket price (additional beers will be available for purchase, as well as additional food to soak them up). Packages run from $25 (DD) to $55 (2-day pass) and can be purchased on Breck's website, but before buying, do your research and check out the FAQ — there won't be any parking at the brewery for this hoedown. You've been warned.

Keep reading for more Saturday and Sunday events...