The Seven Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

The Four Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend


The Seven Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

Friday, July 7, 2017 at 5:29 a.m.
By Amy Antonation
Hootenanny: redneck for "gala."
Brandon Marshall
A A

Saturday is a busy day for food and booze lovers this weekend, but if you're a careful planner, you can hit a car show, a mini-music festival (with beer, of course — this is Denver), an urban farm, a block party and a parade with a drumline, all in one day. Friday and Sunday? Yeah, there's some stuff those days, too. Here are seven tasty events to keep you busy from July 7 through July 9.

When in Germany.....EXPAND
Flickr/Günter Hentschel

Friday, July 7
Hoist your stein to German culture this weekend at the Biergarten Festival. You can get your fill of Deutschland delights all weekend (Friday 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) at the TEV Edelweiss festival grounds, 17832 Highway 8 in Morrison. This is a family-friendly event (you can even bring four-legged family members) with German and Austrian bands and dancers; enormous pretzels, apfelstrudel, wienerschnitzel and other German foods; German beers, of course; and — everyone's favorite — Dachshund races. Admission is a bargain at $5 for adults, $3 for kiddos six to twelve, and free for your toddler and wiener dog. But be sure to bring cash; that's the only way you'll be able to pay for that dirndl once you get in. Check out the event website for complete information. Prost!

Bruz Beers hosts the only one-year-old's birthday party you'd get up at the crack of dawn for.
Jonathan Shikes

Saturday, July 8
Bruz Beers, North Denver's premier — er, only — all-Belgian-style brewery, is turning one on Saturday, July 8, and the party starts at the mind-bogglingly early hour of 7 a.m. with a car show (BYOV, coffee included). If you're not quite that enthusiastic about rising from bed, show up later in the day for a local market, special beer tappings, live music, games and the Park Burger truck; festivities run until 10 p.m., so check out bruzbeers.com for a complete schedule. Whether you're an early bird, a night owl or something in between (daytime dodo?), there'll be a brew waiting for you at Bruz.

Past due for some shenanigans? How about a shindig? Breckenridge Brewery's Hootenanny is probably the closest thing to your Platonic ideal. The brewery, 2920 Brewery Lane in Littleton, is hosting an all-day celebration on Saturday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with tons of bands on two stages, a pig roast and four beers included in the ticket price (additional beers will be available for purchase, as well as additional food to soak them up). Packages run from $25 (DD) to $55 (2-day pass) and can be purchased on Breck's website, but before buying, do your research and check out the FAQ — there won't be any parking at the brewery for this hoedown. You've been warned.

