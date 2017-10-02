Good Food for Good Causes: Upcoming Food-Based Fundraisers

This meatball and burrata pizza will be on sale at Pizzeria Locale for the month of October.

Puerto Rico, Florida and Texas have all been hit hard by hurricanes this fall, and the latest relief efforts are focusing on Puerto Rico. Here are two ways to help out our fellow citizen on the Caribbean island, along with a pizza fundraiser for the American Lung Association.

EXPAND Buy a pizza to help the American Lung Association. Mark Antonation

Pizzeria Locale

3484 West 32nd Avenue, 303-302-2451

550 Broadway, 720-508-8828

Pizzeria Locale has been teaming up with Denver and Boulder chefs to offer one-month pizza specials that also help charitable causes and non-profit organizations. For October, the two Denver pizzerias will be serving a meatball and burrata pie created by chef Steve Redzikowski, co-owner of Oak at Fourteenth, Acorn and Brider. While the pizza, which also has fresh basil and chili oil, will be available for the entire month of October, today (Monday, October 2) 50 percent of proceeds of sales will go to the American Lung Association. To donate, just mention the fundraiser at the register; even if you don't order this pizza, a portion of your purchase will be included in the fundraiser. Stop by the Broadway location between 5 and 7 p.m. today to meet Redzikowski and Pizzeria Locale chef/co-owner Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson.