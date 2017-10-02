Good Food for Good Causes: Upcoming Food-Based Fundraisers

Puerto Rico, Florida and Texas have all been hit hard by hurricanes this fall, and the latest relief efforts are focusing on Puerto Rico. Here are two ways to help out our fellow citizen on the Caribbean island, along with a pizza fundraiser for the American Lung Association.
Pizzeria Locale
3484 West 32nd Avenue, 303-302-2451
550 Broadway, 720-508-8828
Pizzeria Locale has been teaming up with Denver and Boulder chefs to offer one-month pizza specials that also help charitable causes and non-profit organizations. For October, the two Denver pizzerias will be serving a meatball and burrata pie created by chef Steve Redzikowski, co-owner of Oak at Fourteenth, Acorn and Brider. While the pizza, which also has fresh basil and chili oil, will be available for the entire month of October, today (Monday, October 2) 50 percent of proceeds of sales will go to the American Lung Association. To donate, just mention the fundraiser at the register; even if you don't order this pizza, a portion of your purchase will be included in the fundraiser. Stop by the Broadway location between 5 and 7 p.m. today to meet Redzikowski and Pizzeria Locale chef/co-owner Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger
1565 Raleigh Street, Unit 100
720-456-6779
Local restaurateur Juan Padro made his mark with burgers at Highland Tap & Burger, but he has roots in Puerto Rico, and the flavors of that country have a way of trickling into his growing restaurant empire. On Tuesday, October 10, that trickle will become a flood when Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger hosts Giving Light to Puerto Rico. Working with leaders of the local Puerto Rican community and Third Wave, Giving Light will be serving Puerto Rican food from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. all day — with 100 percent of all sales helping victims of Hurricane Maria, providing solar lanterns to Puerto Rican homes. Find out more about the lanterns at solight-design.com; for more on the fundraiser, go to the event’s Facebook page.
Oskar Blues Brewery
Oskar Blues was one of the first craft breweries to begin canning beer in the early 2000s, and it has put its canning expertise to good use by packaging drinking water for areas hard hit by natural disaster. After Hurricane Maria blew through Puerto Rico, the brewery responded by teaming up with Frontier Airlines to fly canned water to the island. The effort began on Thursday, September 28, and Oskar Blues has already committed to sending 3,800 cases of water, much of which began landing in Puerto Rico last Friday. It's part of the brewery's Can'd Aid Foundation, and you can help by donating at candaid.org.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!