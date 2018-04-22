Reader: Is There a Chain on the Planet That Hasn't Come to Denver?

Restaurants are continuing to open in Denver at a fast pace, with many of the ventures brought here by out-of-state chains. Shake Shack opened last month to long lines in RiNo, just a block away from where people protested gentrification in December. Uchi, an Austin sushi sensation, will soon open a Denver outpost not far from Shake Shack, at 2501 Lawrence.

This influx has some Denver residents worried that Denver is becoming as "pretentious as hell." Says Robert:

I love you, Denver, but that's the same road Austin went down. You think you're pretentious and overhyped now? Wait until In-N-Out opens.



Asks Dave: