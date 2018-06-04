The Happiest Hour: Rooftop Chicken and Cava at Low Country Kitchen

Sure, the solstice is still a few weeks away. But by all other measures, it's summer in the Mile High City, and that means it's time to duck out of work early so you can while away a glorious evening on a patio. One prime spot for such an activity is Low Country Kitchen; that rooftop at 1575 Boulder Street has been luring patrons since the address held Vita (going back all the way to 2006).

Before the high-rise apartment complex went in across the street, this patio looked out over the downtown Denver skyline. But even with that view gone, it's a pleasant place to spend a few hours, with its dedicated bar and umbrella shade. Low Country has also sweetened the deal considerably during happy hour, which runs weekdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. During those hours, you should zero in on one particular deal: the $32 buttermilk fried chicken and cava combo.

EXPAND Low Country's compelling offer: five pieces of fried chicken and bubbles on a patio. Laura Shunk

Of all the wine and food pairings on the planet, few match the harmony of fried poultry and bubbles. Effervescent wine gives a nice, sharp counterbalance to the decadent, oil-crisped skin of the bird, and if you get wine with a little heft and rounder fruit, you also have a complimentary flavor profile to carry the chicken itself. Low Country has long offered its five-piece bucket of bird with a bottle of cava during brunch; now you can get the $32 deal during happy hour, too. The restaurant's chicken is juicy, with a nice crisp casing, and is even better if you ask for it with hot sauce. And the deal goes a long way: We usually split it among four people.