Denver Instagrammer Launches New Dining Discount Club

When Annie Stookesberry created the Instagram account 5280_eats nearly three years ago, she saw it as nothing more than a creative outlet for her interest in Denver's restaurants. "I found myself posting photos of food on my personal Instagram account and thought, I should do this anonymously," she says. "I love the food scene here. It’s growing quickly, but you can still keep up. It's not like New York or San Francisco."

Over the next several months, Stookesberry's observations on the dining scene built a large base of hungry fans; 5280_eats has nearly 25,000 followers today. But she often heard that many followers still needed extra motivation to get out and explore the restaurants she was capturing in photos. "People will often tell me 'I've been meaning to go there or it's on my list, but they have a hard time leaving their dining routine,'" she explains.