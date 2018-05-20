Reader: Denver Is Criminally Devoid of Places to Eat After 10 p.m.

Denver doesn't have a reputation as a city for night owls, but some kitchens burn the midnight oil (or at least cook with it) long after last call at the city's bars. We recently cruised through several neighborhoods to capture the late-night scene at spots that keep the party going with pizza, pancakes, burgers, gyros, doughnuts and other craveable fare. But our list of the ten places where Denver eats after 2 a.m. just made people hungry for more. Says Scott:

Denver is criminally devoid of places to eat past 9 or 10 p.m. I've so far only been to Jerusalem restaurant on this list. It was okay for 3 a.m., but mediocre food otherwise. Meh.

Adds Chris:

Pete's Kitchen is awesome but the rest of those places are shitholes



Some readers pointed to places that didn't make the list. Suggests Steve:

Leela's blows all of these places away.

Notes Nikki:

You forgot Sexy Pizza Cap Hill. Open 'til 3 a.m. on weekends.



And then there's this from Brian:

Considering Colorado’s legalization of a drug that is known to stimulate appetite, I’m betting these places get lots of business.

As Tom's Urban learned several years ago, it's hard to keep a place open 24/7 in Denver, and outside of a few club zones, few kitchens serve beyond midnight. But with the influx of service-industry employees moving to town to fill restaurant jobs, more and more Denver residents are looking for late-night food and drink options.

At one of the spots too new to make our list — Izakaya Ronin at 3053 Brighton Boulevard — chef/partner Corey Baker set out to fill a void in the dining scene with a Japanese-style pub that wouldn't even start serving food until 10 p.m. While the sushi bar upstairs keeps more standard hours, the subterranean bar, located in what was once a boiler room, was supposed to stay open until 2 a.m. But those hours have already been moved up and cut back.

What other late-night spots are real finds? Post a comment, or mail your ideas to cafe@westword.com.