Denver Loses Another Cheese Shop as Eat + Drink Closes

The little shop at 1541 Platte Street known simply as Eat + Drink is closing this weekend after five years in business. The restaurant and market opened in July 2012 under owners Pollyanna Forster and Chris Irving, who also run Eat! Drink! in Edwards. The last day for the cheese shop, wine bar and cafe will be Sunday, February 26.

The lease is up at Eat + Drink's cozy space in the Big Chief building, which was recently purchased, according to a statement released on the shop's Facebook page. "Denver and our Platte Street neighborhood welcomed us with open arms and hearts five years ago, and we are so thankful," the statement reads.

The 600-square-foot space, right next door to Savory Spice Shop, was previously home to Nosh Nest and Wen Chocolates. Among Eat + Drink's charms are a decadent grilled cheese sandwich made with no fewer than four cheeses — and often more (so you still have a few days to sink your teeth into one of Denver's best).

This is the second Denver cheese shop to close in recent months; Mell's Cheese also called it quits just a few blocks away in Lower Highland in November. That location, at the corner of West 30th Avenue and Zuni Street, will soon become another outpost of Crepes ’n Crepes.