The Nob Hill Inn Has Served Colfax Since 1954

I've been to the Nob Hill Inn (420 East Colfax Avenue) many times over the years, and I've never had the same experience there twice. With its gritty charm, the bar is a piece of Denver history that never disappoints. The old joint remains comfortingly unchanged while the customers and bartenders keep everything interesting and new.

The bar's decor could easily be called just worn out, but if you didn't know just how old the Nob Hill Inn really is, you might think it was designed by hipsters looking for a "throwback" aesthetic. Renovations have been few and far between; the address has been a bar or restaurant since 1937, has carried the Nob Hill Inn name since 1954, and has been owned by the same family since 1969. The joint always looks clean and kept up, even oddly beautiful, with shiny leather booths, stained-glass windows softening the bright lights of Colfax outside, and burnished dark wood everywhere.

A series of paintings created by owner John Plessinger during his days as an art school student at the University of Denver in the 1980s add to the vintage ambience. I, like many other customers, particularly enjoy one painting that depicts a clown surrounded by hecklers or fans (their facial expressions make it hard to determine which). One regular, in with her boyfriend and two dogs, suggests that the paintings as a whole make a statement about gender and sexual identity. (I'm no art critic, but I can see her point.)