Neighborhood Bars: Ballpark Denizens Call Star Bar Home

Star Bar might not stand out too much among the lights on Larimer Street, but it stands out to many as an oasis of neighborhood vibes in an area full of chain restaurants and tourists.

If a neighborhood is classified as a place where people live, then Ballpark is a neighborhood. But that doesn't mean it has a lot of neighborhood bars; watering holes that don't cater primarily to tourists or visitors from the suburbs can be few and far between in this part of Denver. But if you live or work in this side of downtown and just want to relax and have a drink without having to elbow through a sea of bros, Star Bar just might be your neighborhood bar.

Many generations have enjoyed this island of unpretentious drinking; it's been in operation since 1959. Since 2010, Star Bar has been owned by a group of four partners, headed up by operating partner Justin Lloyd. (Before that, the place had become increasingly divey.) For much of the bar's time under new ownership, Brandon Meyer, who I know through a friend who grew up with him in New Jersey, has been a manager here. That friend and I, along with my roommate, stopped in on a recent rainy Wednesday night.

EXPAND Beer lovers, and beer stickers, abound at Star Bar. Sarah McGill

We made a beeline for the busy bar area, complete with its long and varied beer list displayed on two TVs (new since last time I was here). I selected a recently released New Belgium beer I had never heard of, Mural Agua Fresca Ale (not your typical dive-bar whistle wetter). We chatted over our round of beers at a high-top table, since there was no room to sit along the bar itself, which was full of the usual crowd of neighborhood regulars and service industry workers. A few other couples and small groups occupied the other small tables.