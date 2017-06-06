menu

Neighborhood Gem: Trattoria Stella Rolls Out a New Spring Menu on Colfax

Celebrating International Cuisine, One Communal Platter at a Time


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Neighborhood Gem: Trattoria Stella Rolls Out a New Spring Menu on Colfax

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 8:15 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
Scallions and pork belly on smoked corn crema with charred-scallion gremolata.EXPAND
Scallions and pork belly on smoked corn crema with charred-scallion gremolata.
Mark Antonation
A A

Trattoria Stella, at 3470 West 32nd Avenue, has been serving up a unique style of Italian cooking since 1999; its younger sibling at 3201 East Colfax Avenue, which originally opened as Cafe Star, adopted the Trattoria Stella name and style in 2008, doubling your chances to taste that cooking. Seasonality and creativity keep both locations from sinking into the standard red-sauce slog. And now at the Colfax Stella, chef Forrest Bayne has made a recent update to the menu.

Bayne has been with Stella for more than five years, including two as the executive chef. He's added spring and summer ingredients, from corn and peaches to peas and cherry tomatoes, for bursts of flavor in traditional Italian offerings as well as more adventurous chef's-menu options. Burrata, for example, may be popping up in every bistro and cafe around town, but at Stella, the dish — starring a pure-white orb of Di Stephano cheese — comes with housemade peach jam brightened with a hint of vinegar and a basil emulsion that stands in as a smoother version of pesto. To bolster the pesto comparison, a dusting of powdered pistachio nuts garnishes the cheese.

Di Stephano burrata with peach jam, basil emulsion and pistachio dust.EXPAND
Di Stephano burrata with peach jam, basil emulsion and pistachio dust.
Mark Antonation

Also made in-house are breads and pastas, so you'll find toasty focaccia with that burrata and all manner of noodles, ravioli, gnocchi and lasagna on the more traditional side of the menu. One of the new standouts, though, comes without a single strand of pasta. Instead, a bed of smoked-corn crema makes a fine replacement for polenta, with meaty scallops and slow-cooked pork belly nestled in. It's a great spring-to-summer transition, with alternating notes of sweet and smoky.

Trattoria Stella straddles old and new Colfax, with posh red-vinyl booths and a dim interior reminiscent of Denver's old-school Italian joints, but with a modern approach to cooking that keeps up with current trends. Here are a few more photos of what to expect if you go.

The house Caesar salad, topped with crispy polenta croutons.EXPAND
The house Caesar salad, topped with crispy polenta croutons.
Mark Antonation
Steak with cauliflower, Roman gnocchi, peas and sauce ravigote.EXPAND
Steak with cauliflower, Roman gnocchi, peas and sauce ravigote.
Mark Antonation
Cold-smoked salmon carpaccio.EXPAND
Cold-smoked salmon carpaccio.
Mark Antonation
Burrata-beet ravioli with corn, avocado and balsamic-marinated peaches.EXPAND
Burrata-beet ravioli with corn, avocado and balsamic-marinated peaches.
Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword and explores Denver's global food scene in the Ethniche series.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >