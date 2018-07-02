Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in June 2018

Milk Market encompasses fifteen different food and drink stations, including Lou's Hot & Naked, Cornicello Gelato and Morning Jones, all pictured here.

Big money, barbecue and booze were all on the agenda for Denver restaurant and bar owners in June's openings. Lavish openings included the swanky Officers Club, which debuted in Lowry from the same ownership group that runs North County next door, and the stunning new Denver Milk Market downtown, with fifteen food and drink stations under one roof. Smoke houses were a big trend, with Barbecue Supply Company, Gypsy Q, Hungry Wolf and Sugarfire all stoking the fires. For liquid options, Booz Hall, a collective tasting room with five separate liquor and wine bars, and Odelling Brewing Co., the second brewhouse for the Fort Collins company, both opened their doors in RiNo.

Creative thinking was definitely on display with the month's new establishments. Gypsy Q set up shop in a semi-permanent party bus parked inside a vacant warehouse on Brighton Boulevard; Booz Hall is the first of its kind, possibly in the whole country; Barbecue Supply Company serves Saturday-only barbecue out of a commissary kitchen in a former burrito factory; and Queen City Collective Coffee began pouring in what will soon also be a craft brewery.