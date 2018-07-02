 


Milk Market encompasses fifteen different food and drink stations, including Lou's Hot & Naked, Cornicello Gelato and Morning Jones, all pictured here.
Milk Market encompasses fifteen different food and drink stations, including Lou's Hot & Naked, Cornicello Gelato and Morning Jones, all pictured here.
Danielle Lirette

Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in June 2018

Mark Antonation | July 2, 2018 | 11:55am
AA

Big money, barbecue and booze were all on the agenda for Denver restaurant and bar owners in June's openings. Lavish openings included the swanky Officers Club, which debuted in Lowry from the same ownership group that runs North County next door, and the stunning new Denver Milk Market downtown, with fifteen food and drink stations under one roof. Smoke houses were a big trend, with Barbecue Supply Company, Gypsy Q, Hungry Wolf and Sugarfire all stoking the fires. For liquid options, Booz Hall, a collective tasting room with five separate liquor and wine bars, and Odelling Brewing Co., the second brewhouse for the Fort Collins company, both opened their doors in RiNo.

Creative thinking was definitely on display with the month's new establishments. Gypsy Q set up shop in a semi-permanent party bus parked inside a vacant warehouse on Brighton Boulevard; Booz Hall is the first of its kind, possibly in the whole country; Barbecue Supply Company serves Saturday-only barbecue out of a commissary kitchen in a former burrito factory; and Queen City Collective Coffee began pouring in what will soon also be a craft brewery.

We said goodbye to the Village Cork, which closed after sixteen years on South Pearl Street; owner Lisa Lapp decided to take a break from the restaurant business to concentrate on her low-impact neighborhood grocery store, SoDo Village Market.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings in June 2018:

Booz Hall is Denver's first booze collective.
Booz Hall is Denver's first booze collective.
Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening in June*
Barbecue Supply Company (Saturdays only), 2180 South Delaware Street
Bon Ami Bistro & Creperie, 295 South Pennsylvania Street
Booz Hall, 2845 Walnut Street
Bettola Bistro, 10253 East Iliff Avenue
Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee Street
Gypsy Q, 3410 Brighton Boulevard
Hi Tide, 2449 Larimer Street
Hungry Wolf BBQ & Catfish, 9865 East Hampden Avenue
Method Collective, 2011 West 32nd Avenue
Miami Vibez, 1523 Market Street
Odell Brewing Co., 2945 Larimer Street
Officers Club, 84 Rampart Way
Pupusas Lover, 2236 South Colorado Boulevard
Queen City Collective Coffee, 305 West First Avenue
Redgarden Restaurant and Brewery, 1700 Dogwood Street, Louisville
The Shanty Supper Club, 1033 East 17th Avenue
The Sportsbook Bar & Grill Wash Park, 266B South Downing Street
Snarf's Sandwiches, Denver International Airport, Concourse A
Sugarfire Smoke House, 14375 Orchard Parkway, Westminster
Torchy's Tacos, 1515 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch

Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing in June*
Ernie's Bar & Pizza (closed for remodeling), 2915 West 44th Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing in June*
Blue Sushi Sake Grill, 2154 East Commons Avenue, Centennial
Caution: Brewing, 1057 South Wadsworth Boulevard
CityPub & Burger, 3575 South Yosemite Street
El Coqui d'Aqui, 2236 South Colorado Boulevard
Jack-n-Grill, 2524 Federal Boulevard and 9310 Sheridan Boulevard
Taqueria Emmanuel, 810 Park Avenue West
The Village Cork, 1300 South Pearl Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Did we miss anything? Let us know if you've spotted anything new or any closings in the comment or via email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

