Reader: My Brother's Bar Is a Very Special Place, Thanks to Jim Karagas

There's a lot of talk about old Denver and new Denver these days. But at the corner of 15th and Platte streets, there is only one Denver, and it's the Denver captured by My Brother's Bar, a watering hole beloved by newcomers and natives alike, as full of history and camaraderie as it is good, strong drinks.

But one of its hallmarks is gone: Longtime owner Jim Karagas, who was on hand to greet customers for decades before his family sold the restaurant last year, passed away on June 17.

He'll be missed by the bar's regulars...of which there are legions. Says Rebecca:

Oh, may he rest in peace! He was so wonderful. Love Brother's Bar; he will be missed! I know old employees bought and took over the place, but his spirit will always walk the wooden floors.



Adds Edgardo:

Dang...he always made sure my daughter left with a balloon.

Comments Erin:

What a special place that our family absolutely loves. We will come to raise a glass as well!

Adds Larry:

Raise a glass and a Girl Scout Cookie to a Denver original!

Proclaims Ivette:

My favorite bar in Denver!

Concludes Tom:

RIP, and thanks for the memories

Keep reading for more of our coverage of My Brother's Bar and Jim Karagas.

Westword

"Jim Karagas, Longtime Owner of My Brother's Bar, Passes Away"



Westword

"My Brother's Bar, Denver's Oldest Saloon, Changes Hands, But It's Still a Family Affair."

Westword

"When the Wazee Closes, a Boozy Chapter of Denver History Will End"



Jim and his brother Angelo left Detroit for a trip West in the late '60s and settled in Denver, where they bought the oldest continually operating bar in Denver. The building at 2376 15th Street had been serving since at least 1873, under a variety of names.

The brothers didn't get around to giving it a new one when they took over the place in 1970. Instead, when a creditor would come in, one of the brothers would always say, "Oh, that's my brother's bar. Talk to him." That's the explanation Jim gave, anyway.

Angelo, who ran the Wazee Lounge and Supper Club that the brothers bought in 1974, passed away over a decade ago. The memorial for Jim Karagas will be at 3 p.m. Monday, June 25, at First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce in Boulder. Everyone who wishes to celebrate his life is welcome, according to the family.

What will you remember about Jim Karagas? When was the last time you were at My Brother's Bar? Post a comment or email your thoughts to cafe@westword.com.