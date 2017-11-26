Reader: We Need More Reasonably Priced Everything in Denver!

After Telegraph closed, we asked Denver diners what they'd like to see in that spot. The overwhelming answer? A reasonably priced restaurant. And the comments keep coming, from people hungry for more modest eateries that make it easy to go out for a meal. Says Josh:
There were plenty of good reasonably priced restaurants, then everyone mindlessly hopped on the bandwagon and ruined the state.
Joke Peter:
We need more high-end pretentious eateries.
Responds Max:
Seriously, not everything needs to be high-concept food.
Concludes Christi:
Unfortunately, it's getting to the point where we need more reasonably priced *everything* in Denver. *sigh*
Do you think the Denver dining scene lacks reasonably-priced options? What restaurant do you think offers the most bang for your buck?
Share your thoughts in a comment, or email editorial@westword.com.
