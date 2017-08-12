All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings, August 7-13, 2017

This week we welcomed Lot 14 to the building formerly occupied by Paxia in Sunnyside; sampled the jerk chicken at Healthful Juices, a new Jamaican juice bar and restaurant in Five Points; and took a look inside Urban Farmer, the new steakhouse that opens August 13 in the space in the Oxford Hotel where McCormick's was last seen.

But the closings balanced the openings this week, with three downtown eateries calling it quits. Latigo barely lasted a year next to Coors Field; the neighborhood apparently wasn't interested in inspired, upscale Mexican cuisine — and baseball fans just wanted somewhere with cheap beer and grub. Stella's had an even shorter run on 16th Street, lasting only seven months. And Crave also went dark across the street from the Colorado Convention Center, never quite catching on as a dinner destination despite dropping "Dessert Bar" from its name some time ago.

Outside of downtown, Uoki, one of very few Korean restaurants inside Denver city limits, shuttered after a dozen years on East Sixth Avenue.