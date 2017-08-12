All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings, August 7-13, 2017

This week we welcomed Lot 14 to the building formerly occupied by Paxia in Sunnyside; sampled the jerk chicken at Healthful Juices, a new Jamaican juice bar and restaurant in Five Points; and took a look inside Urban Farmer, the new steakhouse that opens August 13 in the space in the Oxford Hotel where McCormick's was last seen.
But the closings balanced the openings this week, with three downtown eateries calling it quits. Latigo barely lasted a year next to Coors Field; the neighborhood apparently wasn't interested in inspired, upscale Mexican cuisine — and baseball fans just wanted somewhere with cheap beer and grub. Stella's had an even shorter run on 16th Street, lasting only seven months. And Crave also went dark across the street from the Colorado Convention Center, never quite catching on as a dinner destination despite dropping "Dessert Bar" from its name some time ago.
Outside of downtown, Uoki, one of very few Korean restaurants inside Denver city limits, shuttered after a dozen years on East Sixth Avenue.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week:*
Healthful Juices, 2736 Welton Street
The Lockwood (inside the Crowne Plaza Denver Downtown Hotel), 1450 Glenarm Place
Lot 14 Bistro, 4001 Tejon Street
Urban Farmer (Sunday), 1659 Wazee Street
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week:*
Crave, 891 14th Street
Latigo, 2229 Blake Street
Stella's on 16th, 1600 Wazee Street
Uoki Restaurant, 701 East Sixth Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously listed.
Urban Farmer brings meaty fare to the Oxford Hotel.
Mark Antonation
The Oxford Hotel Gets a New Restaurant: Urban Farmer
Jerk chicken with plantains, rice and cabbage (and a sample of curry chicken, because we love it) at Healthful Juices.
Mark Antonation
Healthful Juices: Your Next Stop for a Jamaican Lunch
The Sunnyside neighborhood has a new neighborhood eatery.
Mark Antonation
Broker Owner Opens Lot 14 Bistro in Former Paxia Location in Sunnyside
Stella's on 16th
Danielle Lirette
Stella's on 16th, One of Our Best New Restaurants, Closes Without Notice
