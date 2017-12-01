Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for November 2017

The albacore in this Bamboo Sushi dish is certified by the Marine Stewardship Council.

November was the month for doubling down. Ambli, Bardo Coffee House, Godfather's Pizza, the Post Brewing Company, Punch Bowl Social and the Soul Kitchen all made it a duo with second locations for singular concepts. In addition, the owners of Blackbelly, Bistro Barbès and Historians Ale House all opened their new ventures: Santo, Red Sauce and RiNo Beer Garden, respectively. Overall, November was an extremely busy month for openings, easily surpassing the average of twenty over the past ten months.

If you don't care for seconds, there were also a few firsts: Denver's first distillery-restaurant (the Family Jones); the first Smashburger to open at Denver International Airport (with more to come next year); and the first Denver bar named after a poodle with an attitude.

Here's our complete list of all the openings and closings for the month of November 2017: