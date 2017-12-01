Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for November 2017

November was the month for doubling down. Ambli, Bardo Coffee House, Godfather's Pizza, the Post Brewing Company, Punch Bowl Social and the Soul Kitchen all made it a duo with second locations for singular concepts. In addition, the owners of Blackbelly, Bistro Barbès and Historians Ale House all opened their new ventures: Santo, Red Sauce and RiNo Beer Garden, respectively. Overall, November was an extremely busy month for openings, easily surpassing the average of twenty over the past ten months.
If you don't care for seconds, there were also a few firsts: Denver's first distillery-restaurant (the Family Jones); the first Smashburger to open at Denver International Airport (with more to come next year); and the first Denver bar named after a poodle with an attitude.
Here's our complete list of all the openings and closings for the month of November 2017:
Restaurants and Bars Opening in November*
Ambli DTC, 6799 East Belleview Avenue
Anecdote Cafe, 955 Bannock Street
Bamboo Sushi, 2715 17th Street
The Bardo Coffee House, 6150 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
The Brutal Poodle, 1967 South Broadway
The Cereal Box, 5709 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard
Daddy's Bar & Grill, 1120 East Sixth Avenue
Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, 1516 Wazee Street
The Family Jones Spirit House, 3245 Osage Street
Fortune Wok to Table, 2817 East Third Avenue
Le French Cafe, 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Godfather's Pizza, 9567 East Iliff Avenue
The Greenlight Lab, 1336 27th Street
Growler USA, 4433 West 29th Avenue
Intersections, 8241 Northfield Boulevard
Juniper Pig (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Los Mangos, 920 South Federal Boulevard
Pieology, 1147 Broadway
The Post Brewing Company, 2027 13th Street, Boulder
Punch Bowl Social Stapleton, 3120 Uinta Street
Red Sauce, 2230 Oneida Street
RiNo Beer Garden, 3800 Walnut Street
Santo, 1265 Alpine Avenue, Boulder
Skewer, 3484 South Broadway, Englewood
Smashburger DIA, C Concourse, 8500 Peña Boulevard
SneekEazy, 1134 Broadway
Snarf's, 1490 South Broadway
The Soul Kitchen, 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
The Squeeze Inn, 5395 West 48th Avenue
Whole Foods Market Union Station, 1701 Wewatta Street
Restaurants and Bars Reopening in November
Pino's Place (after vehicle crashed into building), 1400 East Hampden Avenue
Tavernetta (after a fire), 1889 16th Street
Restaurants and Bars Moving in November
Kitchen Table BBQ & Comfort Food (moved from 1426 East 22nd Avenue), 3242 East Colfax Avenue
Wit's End Brewing, (moved from 2505 West Second Avenue), 1330 Zuni Street (inside Strange Craft Beer)
Restaurants and Bars Closing in November:*
Breck on Blake (will reopen as Cherry Cricket next spring), 2220 Blake Street
C.B. & Potts, 555 Zang Street, Broomfield
Backcountry Brewery, 720 Main Street, Frisco
My Other Bar, 1120 East Sixth Avenue
Telegraph, 295 South Pennsylvania
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Are there any November restaurant or bar openings or closings that we missed? Let us know at cafe@westword.com.
