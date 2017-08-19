Every Denver Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Denver made it through a week without a restaurant closing, quite an accomplishment during a summer that has witnessed a few fond favorites and surprises disappear — including Americatus, the Overland, Axios Estiatorio, Stella's on 16th, Latigo and Uoki. But a labor shortage, high rents and stiff competition mean that there are probably more on the way.
Hotels and the restaurants that come with them continue to open downtown; the latest is the Kimpton Born Hotel, with wood-fired eatery Citizen Rail, pulling up to the platform behind Union Station. And although the Lockwood Kitchen & Bar quietly opened inside the remodeled Crowne Plaza Denver hotel downtown late last month, the grand opening was officially this week.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week:*
5280 Burger Bar, 4301 Main Street, Westminster
Citizen Rail, 1899 16th Street
Crazy Mountain Tap Room, 660 South Colorado Blvd
Liza's Cafe (inside of the Saucy Noodle), 727 South University Boulevard
Mod Pizza, 6415 West 104th Avenue, Westminster
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 18200 Cottonwood Drive, Parker
Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week:*
Bourbon Grill, 571 East Colfax Avenue (new location)
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Here are our most recent opening stories, along with links to our original coverage:
The bone-in ribeye with truffled potatoes at the Lockwood.
Tracy Block
The Lockwood Joins a Growing Number of New Hotel Restaurants Downtown
5280 Burger Bar's new Westminster patio and outdoor bar.
Mark Antonation
Downtown's 5280 Burger Bar Adds New Westminster Outpost
Bourbon Grill is back after closing a month ago in its original location.
Mark Antonation
Bourbon Grill Returns to Colfax Avenue on August 15
Chef Christian Graves shows off his dry-aging room, which is visible from the dining room of Citizen Rail.
Mark Antonation
