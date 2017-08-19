Every Denver Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

A burger dripping with Gruyère fondue at the new Westminster 5280 Burger Bar.

Denver made it through a week without a restaurant closing, quite an accomplishment during a summer that has witnessed a few fond favorites and surprises disappear — including Americatus, the Overland, Axios Estiatorio, Stella's on 16th, Latigo and Uoki. But a labor shortage, high rents and stiff competition mean that there are probably more on the way.

Hotels and the restaurants that come with them continue to open downtown; the latest is the Kimpton Born Hotel, with wood-fired eatery Citizen Rail, pulling up to the platform behind Union Station. And although the Lockwood Kitchen & Bar quietly opened inside the remodeled Crowne Plaza Denver hotel downtown late last month, the grand opening was officially this week.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week:*

5280 Burger Bar, 4301 Main Street, Westminster

Citizen Rail, 1899 16th Street

Crazy Mountain Tap Room, 660 South Colorado Blvd

Liza's Cafe (inside of the Saucy Noodle), 727 South University Boulevard

Mod Pizza, 6415 West 104th Avenue, Westminster

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 18200 Cottonwood Drive, Parker