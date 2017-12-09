Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Ultreia is now jamón-ing it up at Union Station.

Our metabolisms are slowing down, but our appetites aren't. Thank God more restaurants keep cropping up to keep us fed and watered. Topping the list this week is Ultreia, the sumptuous new Iberian eatery in Union Station from the owners of Rioja and nearby Stoic & Genuine. On the casual side, fried-chicken sandwiches are making a flap in Arvada with the opening of another Yellowbelly Chicken from the company that got its start in Vail. There's more beer here, too: Alternation Brewing Company joined the South Broadway suds battle with a handful of new brews on tap.

Despite the popularity of breakfast, brunch and brunch drinking in Denver, DJ's Berkeley Cafe and its younger sibling, DJ's 9th Avenue Cafe, both called it quits. Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of December 4 through December 10, 2017, plus links to our full coverage below.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 South Broadway

ClusterTruck (delivery only)

Ultreia, 1701 Wynkoop Street

Volcano Tea House, 2781 South Parker Road, Aurora

Yellowbelly Chicken, 2450 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada