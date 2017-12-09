 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Ultreia is now jamón-ing it up at Union Station.
Ultreia is now jamón-ing it up at Union Station.
Danielle Lirette

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | December 9, 2017 | 7:54am
AA

Our metabolisms are slowing down, but our appetites aren't. Thank God more restaurants keep cropping up to keep us fed and watered. Topping the list this week is Ultreia, the sumptuous new Iberian eatery in Union Station from the owners of Rioja and nearby Stoic & Genuine. On the casual side, fried-chicken sandwiches are making a flap in Arvada with the opening of another Yellowbelly Chicken from the company that got its start in Vail. There's more beer here, too: Alternation Brewing Company joined the South Broadway suds battle with a handful of new brews on tap.

Despite the popularity of breakfast, brunch and brunch drinking in Denver, DJ's Berkeley Cafe and its younger sibling, DJ's 9th Avenue Cafe, both called it quits. Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of December 4 through December 10, 2017, plus links to our full coverage below.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 South Broadway
ClusterTruck (delivery only)
Ultreia, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Volcano Tea House, 2781 South Parker Road, Aurora
Yellowbelly Chicken, 2450 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
DJ's 9th Avenue Cafe, 875 Lincoln Street
DJ's Berkeley Cafe, 3838 Tennyson Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

A Belgian dark will be on tap for the Alternation opening.
A Belgian dark will be on tap for the Alternation opening.
Alternation Brewing Facebook page

Neighborhood-Ready Alternation Brewing Opens Saturday on South Broadway

Ultreia from the outside, just off the main entrance to Union Station.EXPAND
Ultreia from the outside, just off the main entrance to Union Station.
Westword

The Wait Is Over: Ultreia Opens Today at Union Station

Denver welcomes an urban winery.
Denver welcomes an urban winery.
Facebook/Deep Roots Winery & Bistro

Deep Roots Adds Urban Winery and Bistro to LoDo

Yellowbelly specializes in fried chicken and chicken sandwiches.
Yellowbelly specializes in fried chicken and chicken sandwiches.
Mark Antonation

Yellowbelly Chicken Makes It a Duo of December Openings

The Mug Double Burger features grass-fed beef from Baggott's farm.
The Mug Double Burger features grass-fed beef from Baggott's farm.
ClusterTruck

ClusterTruck Offers Denver a Fresh Take on Delivery

DJ's 9th Avenue Cafe served breakfast and lunch for four years at Ninth and Lincoln.EXPAND
DJ's 9th Avenue Cafe served breakfast and lunch for four years at Ninth and Lincoln.
Westword

DJ's Closes Golden Triangle and Berkeley Cafes

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >