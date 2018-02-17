Denver Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

Step out of the time machine and into Tony Roma's.

What decade is this? With the opening of Tony Roma's downtown (in one of the biggest restaurant black holes in the city), we're having flashbacks to the '80s — when baby back ribs were one of the hottest restaurant trends. The 46-year-old restaurant chain is making its first appearance in Colorado since the last franchise exited in 2004.

Another holdout from the old days didn't have much luck modernizing; the last of White Fence Farm's group of neighborhood fast-casual eateries is now closed, so you'll have to hit the Lakewood original for old-fashioned fried chicken.