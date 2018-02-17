Denver Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

What decade is this? With the opening of Tony Roma's downtown (in one of the biggest restaurant black holes in the city), we're having flashbacks to the '80s — when baby back ribs were one of the hottest restaurant trends. The 46-year-old restaurant chain is making its first appearance in Colorado since the last franchise exited in 2004.
Another holdout from the old days didn't have much luck modernizing; the last of White Fence Farm's group of neighborhood fast-casual eateries is now closed, so you'll have to hit the Lakewood original for old-fashioned fried chicken.
Here's a complete list of all the metro Denver bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week, with links to our original coverage.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Bertha's Baja Bistro, 900 Jersey Street
CREAM Belmar, 7357 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
TeaLee's TeaHouse and Bookstore, 611 22nd Street
Tony Roma's, 1480 Arapahoe Street
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Wash Park Sports Alley, 266B South Downing Street
White Fence Farm, 1025 East Ninth Avenue
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
"Huckleberry Roasters Opens a Cafe at the Dairy Block Downtown"
"White Fence Farm Pulls Out of Takeout Chicken Business"
The pace of new restaurant openings has definitely slowed in 2018 compared to the last two or three years. While there are still plenty of big name openings on the horizon — here are ten coming in the next few months — the deluge has become more of a steady trickle.
That just gives us the opportunity to evaluate the scene. We provide a full restaurant review every other week to see how new restaurants are stacking up against old, whether eateries are living up to their reputations, and if there are any secret spots in hidden corners of the city waiting to be discovered. Here's our latest: a taste of Citizen Rail downtown.
Have you spotted any openings or closings that we missed? Have a hot tip? Post a comment, or let us know at cafe@westword.com.
