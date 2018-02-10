All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

In what may have been the slowest week on record over the past three or four years, only one establishment opened: a reboot of Fractured Prune Doughnuts, whose short run on Colorado Boulevard ended a year ago; it's now opened in the Denver Tech Center under a new owner. And rumors of the demise of Quijote's were premature; the taqueria on Broadway was closed for a week but got an extension on its liquor license and will stay open into April before calling it quits for good. At that point though, some of us will have woeful countenances indeed.

Here are the details of the week's action, along with links to our original coverage. And since things are so quiet, we've also included links to new bites from existing restaurants and restaurants coming soon.