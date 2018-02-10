 


Fractured Prune is back.
Fractured Prune is back.
Courtesy Fractured Prune

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Westword Staff | February 10, 2018 | 8:54am
AA

In what may have been the slowest week on record over the past three or four years, only one establishment opened: a reboot of Fractured Prune Doughnuts, whose short run on Colorado Boulevard ended a year ago; it's now opened in the Denver Tech Center under a new owner. And rumors of the demise of Quijote's were premature; the taqueria on Broadway was closed for a week but got an extension on its liquor license and will stay open into April before calling it quits for good. At that point though, some of us will have woeful countenances indeed.

Here are the details of the week's action, along with links to our original coverage. And since things are so quiet, we've also included links to new bites from existing restaurants and restaurants coming soon.

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Fractured Prune Doughnuts, 9696A East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*
Quijote's, 1043 Broadway

*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week
Photo by Mark Antonation

"Fractured Prune Returns to Denver After Ten-Month Absence"

Quijote's will reopen at 7 a.m. on Thursday, February 8.
Quijote's will reopen at 7 a.m. on Thursday, February 8.
Westword

"Quijote's Is Reopening — for Now"

Blake Edmunds's kitchen works wonders with ceviche.
Blake Edmunds's kitchen works wonders with ceviche.
Laura Shunk

"The Happiest Hour: Guilty Pleasures Abound at Señor Bear's Hora Loca"

A stir fry with Swiss chard and lotus root is new at Ace.
A stir fry with Swiss chard and lotus root is new at Ace.
Mark Antonation

"New Chefs Add Their Signatures at Panzano and Ace Eat Serve"

AThe Ramble will soon house Death & Co. and Super Mega Bien.
AThe Ramble will soon house Death & Co. and Super Mega Bien.
Courtesy of the Ramble Hotel

"Ten Anticipated Bar and Restaurant Openings This Spring"

The Denver restaurant scene continues to ebb and flow, with ten new restaurant openings in January, balanced out by thirteen closings. We track them every week and every month — here's the January tally — and then compile a list of every opening and closing for the year. If you want to be mind-boggled, just scroll through our list of 2017 action.

In addition to new restaurants, we're always on the lookout for great places to eat and drink, whether it's grabbing grub at every restaurant on Havana Street in Aurora, peeking into Denver's neighborhood bars or exploring Colorado's craft brewing scene.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that we missed? Have a hot tip? Post a comment, or let us know at cafe@westword.com.

