All the Bar and Restaurant Openings This Week

While there are plenty of restaurants that plan to debut in the next two months, this was a slow week for openings (by the standards of last year, at least). Menya Ramen & Poke continues its expansion after opening noodle shops on the 16th Street Mall and at 1590 Little Raven Street. The newest member of the Menya family takes over the former Los Tacos spot on East Colfax Avenue, with its main dining room on the ground floor and an izakaya (we should be getting used to that word by now, what with Izakaya Den, Mizu Izakaya and Izakaya Ronin all serving up Japanese bar food) on the second floor. And while Oskar Blues on Market Street celebrated its grand opening on January 12, the legendary brewery's newest outpost actually opened weeks ago.

Here's our complete list of Denver restaurant openings and closings for the week of January 8-14, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.