Upstairs in the izakaya at the new Menya Ramen & Poke.
Upstairs in the izakaya at the new Menya Ramen & Poke.
Facebook/Menya Ramen & Poke

All the Bar and Restaurant Openings This Week

Mark Antonation | January 13, 2018 | 6:58am
While there are plenty of restaurants that plan to debut in the next two months, this was a slow week for openings (by the standards of last year, at least). Menya Ramen & Poke continues its expansion after opening noodle shops on the 16th Street Mall and at 1590 Little Raven Street. The newest member of the Menya family takes over the former Los Tacos spot on East Colfax Avenue, with its main dining room on the ground floor and an izakaya (we should be getting used to that word by now, what with Izakaya Den, Mizu Izakaya and Izakaya Ronin all serving up Japanese bar food) on the second floor. And while Oskar Blues on Market Street celebrated its grand opening on January 12, the legendary brewery's newest outpost actually opened weeks ago.

Here's our complete list of Denver restaurant openings and closings for the week of January 8-14, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Menya Ramen & Poke, 600 East Colfax Avenue
Tamarind Indian Cuisine 2, 14050 East Evans Avenue, Aurora

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Arugula (Saturday), 2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder
Crazy Mountain Brewing Company, 439 Edwards Access Road, Edwards

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Arugula closes on Saturday, January 13.EXPAND
Arugula closes on Saturday, January 13.
Westword file photo

"Alec Schuler Closing Arugula This Weekend, Opening Second Tangerine"

Crazy Mountain is currently not brewing in the mountains.
Crazy Mountain is currently not brewing in the mountains.
Westword file photo

"Crazy Mountain Brewery Closes Unexpectedly in Edwards"

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

