 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
A mixed platter of sashimi from chef Corey Baker at the new Izakaya Ronin.EXPAND
A mixed platter of sashimi from chef Corey Baker at the new Izakaya Ronin.
Mark Antonation

All the Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

Westword Staff | December 2, 2017 | 6:54am
AA

The restaurants keep coming, even if diners still stuffed from Thanksgiving just want to hibernate for the remainder of 2017. Fortunately for hungry bears still looking to pack on some winter fat, there's plenty of variety for foraging: sushi and other more esoteric Japanese cuisine, comfort food with a little rock-and-roll edge, French, Indian and even Shanghai-style Chinese dumplings and noodles. Here's a complete list of all the bar and restaurant openings for the week of November 27 through December 3, 2017, followed by links to our original coverage.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week:*
Bamboo Sushi, 2715 17th Street
FNG, 3940 West 32nd Avenue
Izakaya Ronin (Saturday), 3053 Brighton Boulevard
Le French Cafe, 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Mehak India's Aroma, 250 Steele Street
Pieology, 1147 Broadway

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*
The Squeeze Inn (new owners), 5395 West 48th Avenue
Pino's Place (after vehicle crashed into building), 1400 East Hampden Avenue, Cherry Hills Village

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Panko-crusted softshell crab at Izakaya Ronin.EXPAND
Panko-crusted softshell crab at Izakaya Ronin.
Mark Antonation

Sushi Ronin Commits to Late Night With New RiNo Izakaya

Missy and Michael Dalvit, owners of the Squeeze.EXPAND
Missy and Michael Dalvit, owners of the Squeeze.
courtesy The Squeeze

The Squeeze Inn Is Back in Business

Troy Guard's FNG is nearly ready to open in West Highland.EXPAND
Troy Guard's FNG is nearly ready to open in West Highland.
Mark Antonation

Troy Guard's Latest Restaurant Opens This Weekend

All the Restaurant Openings and Closings This WeekEXPAND
Westword

Free Pizza on Broadway: Pieology Takes over Former NuHu Space

Egg-noodle soup with pork ribs and a side of beef-filled dumplings.EXPAND
Egg-noodle soup with pork ribs and a side of beef-filled dumplings.
Mark Antonation

New Shanghai-Style Restaurant Opens in Cherry Creek

Japanese A5-grade wagyu beef will be available for opening week and as an occasional special at Bamboo Sushi.EXPAND
Japanese A5-grade wagyu beef will be available for opening week and as an occasional special at Bamboo Sushi.
Mark Antonation

First Look: Bamboo Sushi Moves From Avanti Into a Sexy New Eatery

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >