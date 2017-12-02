All the Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

A mixed platter of sashimi from chef Corey Baker at the new Izakaya Ronin.

The restaurants keep coming, even if diners still stuffed from Thanksgiving just want to hibernate for the remainder of 2017. Fortunately for hungry bears still looking to pack on some winter fat, there's plenty of variety for foraging: sushi and other more esoteric Japanese cuisine, comfort food with a little rock-and-roll edge, French, Indian and even Shanghai-style Chinese dumplings and noodles. Here's a complete list of all the bar and restaurant openings for the week of November 27 through December 3, 2017, followed by links to our original coverage.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week:*

Bamboo Sushi, 2715 17th Street

FNG, 3940 West 32nd Avenue

Izakaya Ronin (Saturday), 3053 Brighton Boulevard

Le French Cafe, 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

Mehak India's Aroma, 250 Steele Street

Pieology, 1147 Broadway

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*

The Squeeze Inn (new owners), 5395 West 48th Avenue

Pino's Place (after vehicle crashed into building), 1400 East Hampden Avenue, Cherry Hills Village