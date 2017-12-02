All the Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

The restaurants keep coming, even if diners still stuffed from Thanksgiving just want to hibernate for the remainder of 2017. Fortunately for hungry bears still looking to pack on some winter fat, there's plenty of variety for foraging: sushi and other more esoteric Japanese cuisine, comfort food with a little rock-and-roll edge, French, Indian and even Shanghai-style Chinese dumplings and noodles. Here's a complete list of all the bar and restaurant openings for the week of November 27 through December 3, 2017, followed by links to our original coverage.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week:*
Bamboo Sushi, 2715 17th Street
FNG, 3940 West 32nd Avenue
Izakaya Ronin (Saturday), 3053 Brighton Boulevard
Le French Cafe, 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Mehak India's Aroma, 250 Steele Street
Pieology, 1147 Broadway
Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*
The Squeeze Inn (new owners), 5395 West 48th Avenue
Pino's Place (after vehicle crashed into building), 1400 East Hampden Avenue, Cherry Hills Village
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Sushi Ronin Commits to Late Night With New RiNo Izakaya
The Squeeze Inn Is Back in Business
Troy Guard's Latest Restaurant Opens This Weekend
Free Pizza on Broadway: Pieology Takes over Former NuHu Space
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
New Shanghai-Style Restaurant Opens in Cherry Creek
First Look: Bamboo Sushi Moves From Avanti Into a Sexy New Eatery
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!