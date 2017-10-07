 


Bar Helix was one of this week's openings.
Bar Helix was one of this week's openings.
Mark Antonation

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Westword Staff | October 7, 2017 | 6:45am
AA

Two coffee shops, a sexy new RiNo bar, an Aurora steakhouse and an escape-room concept are among the bar and restaurant openings this week. Joe Maxx Coffee Co. adds another artistic element to the Art District on Santa Fe, while Congress Park favorite Under the Umbrella doubles down on its cafe/bakery concept with a new location in the Baker neighborhood. And Solutions Lounge & Restaurant opened on Friday night next door to the brand-new Woods Boss Brewery, offering a variety of escape rooms for fans of puzzle-solving and group activities.

Here's our complete list of restaurant openings and reopenings for the week of October 2 through October 8, 2017.

Related Stories

Bars and Restaurants Opening This Week:*
Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer Street
Joe Maxx Coffee Co., 869 Santa Fe Drive
Salvage Restaurant, 2700 South Havana Street, Aurora
Solutions Lounge & Restaurant, 2220 California Street
Under the Umbrella Cafe & Bakery, 300 Elati Street

Bars and Restaurants Reopening This Week:*
Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha (moved to the Rayback Collective), 2775 Valmont Road, Boulder
Santa Fe Cookie Co., 303 16th Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Read some of of our recent coverage of restaurant openings:

The Santa Fe Cookie Co. is open again.
The Santa Fe Cookie Co. is open again.
Mark Antonation

The Santa Fe Cookie Co. Is Selling Cookies Downtown Once Again

Bar Helix will have several versions of the Negroni.
Bar Helix will have several versions of the Negroni.
Mark Antonation

Bar Helix Opens Tonight on Larimer Street

The new Salvage sign in place of the old Summit name.
The new Salvage sign in place of the old Summit name.
Courtesy of Salvage

The Summit Steakhouse Becomes Salvage Restaurant After Forty Years

The newly painted blue door of Under the Umbrella's Baker location.
The newly painted blue door of Under the Umbrella's Baker location.
Danielle Krolewicz

Under the Umbrella Adds Second Cafe and Bakery in the Baker Neighborhood

Joe Maxx is now serving coffee on Santa Fe.
Joe Maxx is now serving coffee on Santa Fe.
Joe Maxx

Joe Maxx Coffee Co. Comes to the Art District on Santa Fe

A rendering of the bar and lounge at Solutions.
A rendering of the bar and lounge at Solutions.
Courtesy of Solutions

Solutions Adds Food and Drink to the Escape Room Experience

