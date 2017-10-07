All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Bar Helix was one of this week's openings.

Two coffee shops, a sexy new RiNo bar, an Aurora steakhouse and an escape-room concept are among the bar and restaurant openings this week. Joe Maxx Coffee Co. adds another artistic element to the Art District on Santa Fe, while Congress Park favorite Under the Umbrella doubles down on its cafe/bakery concept with a new location in the Baker neighborhood. And Solutions Lounge & Restaurant opened on Friday night next door to the brand-new Woods Boss Brewery, offering a variety of escape rooms for fans of puzzle-solving and group activities.

Here's our complete list of restaurant openings and reopenings for the week of October 2 through October 8, 2017.