Four Friends Kitchen brought smoked brisket hash and other Southern-inspired breakfast eats to South University Boulevard this week.
Four Friends Kitchen brought smoked brisket hash and other Southern-inspired breakfast eats to South University Boulevard this week.
Mark Antonation

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | September 23, 2017 | 6:58am
AA

This week brought breakfast, sandwiches, Indian street food and a downtown hotel restaurant to the Denver scene. Corinne and 54Thirty, the restaurant and rooftop bar at the new Le Meridien Hotel downtown, which Laura Shunk wrote about earlier this summer, are now both open. And Stapleton a.m. sensation Four Friends Kitchen made it a duo with a second eatery on South University Boulevard. Over on Havana Street in Aurora, Chutney and another outpost of Dae Gee are now serving, too.

While there were no closings to report this week, Tavernetta, from the Frasca Food & Wine team, suffered a small kitchen fire on September 21, just a week after it had opened, and will be out of commission until repairs can be made.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of September 18, 2017.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week:*
Chutney, 2740 South Havana Street, Aurora
Corinne and 54Thirty, 1475 California Street
Dae Gee, 1910 South Havana Street, Aurora
First Watch, 6890 South University Boulevard, Centennial
Four Friends Kitchen, South University Boulevard
Obey Sandwichery (at Rebel Restaurant), 3763 Wynkoop Street
Raising Cane's, 5012 Founders Parkway, Castle Rock

Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing This Week:
Tavernetta (kitchen fire), 1889 16th Street

*Or earlier, and not previously listed.

The Westword Watch List: Three Hot Spots This Week, Including the New Obey Sandwichery

Tavernetta opened on September 13, but is now closed temporarily because of a fire.
Tavernetta opened on September 13, but is now closed temporarily because of a fire.
Danielle Lirette

Tavernetta Suffers Kitchen Fire After One Week in Business

Chutney is now serving Indian and Nepalese cuisine on South Havana Street.
Chutney is now serving Indian and Nepalese cuisine on South Havana Street.
Maureen Witten

Exploring Havana Street: Call Chutney for a Good Chaat

Outside the new Four Friends Kitchen.
Outside the new Four Friends Kitchen.
Mark Antonation

Four Friends Kitchen Opens Second Location on South University

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

