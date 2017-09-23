All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Four Friends Kitchen brought smoked brisket hash and other Southern-inspired breakfast eats to South University Boulevard this week.

This week brought breakfast, sandwiches, Indian street food and a downtown hotel restaurant to the Denver scene. Corinne and 54Thirty, the restaurant and rooftop bar at the new Le Meridien Hotel downtown, which Laura Shunk wrote about earlier this summer, are now both open. And Stapleton a.m. sensation Four Friends Kitchen made it a duo with a second eatery on South University Boulevard. Over on Havana Street in Aurora, Chutney and another outpost of Dae Gee are now serving, too.

While there were no closings to report this week, Tavernetta, from the Frasca Food & Wine team, suffered a small kitchen fire on September 21, just a week after it had opened, and will be out of commission until repairs can be made.