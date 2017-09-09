All the Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

This week was a relatively slow one for the Denver restaurant scene, giving diners a chance to take a breath and look around for good eats rather than just rushing off to the hottest new openings. And hot definitely describes the gooey fried cheese curds at Wally's Wisconsin Tavern, which just opened next door to Rhein Haus. And Pride & Swagger came to the space vacated by Blueprint Bar, filling a void in the gay bar scene in Uptown.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings since September 4, 2017, plus links to our coverage.