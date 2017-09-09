All the Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

This week was a relatively slow one for the Denver restaurant scene, giving diners a chance to take a breath and look around for good eats rather than just rushing off to the hottest new openings. And hot definitely describes the gooey fried cheese curds at Wally's Wisconsin Tavern, which just opened next door to Rhein Haus. And Pride & Swagger came to the space vacated by Blueprint Bar, filling a void in the gay bar scene in Uptown.
Here's our complete list of openings and closings since September 4, 2017, plus links to our coverage.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week:*
Pride & Swagger, 450 East 17th Avenue
Wally's Wisconsin Tavern, 1417 Market Street
Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*
Chipotle Mexican Grilll, 1644 East Evans Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week:*
Polished Tavern, 1512 Larimer Street
Thailicious, 2045 Sheridan Boulevard
*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.
Thailicious is closed, but Ohana Grille will soon open in the space.
Westword
Edgewater Will Soon Have Its Own Hawaiian Restaurant
Outside Wally's on Market Street.
Mark Antonation
Rhein Haus Owners Launch Wisconsin Tribute Bar
The original Chipotle reopened after a four-month overhaul.
Mark Antonation
Chipotle Reopening Bash Includes Free Food for Anyone Named Evans
Pride & Swagger opened on Friday, September 9.
Courtesy of Pride & Swagger Facebook
