 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Chef Mat Shumaker presents a New York-style pie at Famous Original J's.EXPAND
Chef Mat Shumaker presents a New York-style pie at Famous Original J's.
Kevin Galaba

Every Bar and Restaurant Opening This Week

Mark Antonation | April 21, 2018 | 6:42am
AA

There's a new pizza player in Five Points, created by a familiar name. Famous Original J's opened at 715 26th Street on Friday, April 20 (just in time for Denver's 4/20 stoner celebration); it's owned by Joshua Pollock, founder of Rosenberg's Bagels & Deli next door. The place is tiny, only 260 square feet, but boasts walk-up windows on the patio of the 715 Club as well as on the opposite side of the building, on the corner of 26th and Welton streets. Executive chef Mat Shumaker is now dishing up 22-inch thin-crust pizzas as well as square "Grandma-style" slices with a thick crust, from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m on Friday and Saturday nights. The place will  close a little earlier the rest of the week (exact hours haven't been determined) and take Mondays off.

Here's the complete list of other bar and restaurant openings for the week of April 16 through 22, 2018, along with links to our recent opening-and-closing stories.

Related Stories

Bars and Restaurants Opening This Week*
The Cherry Cricket, 2220 Blake Street
Duffer Haus, 3470 South Broadway, Englewood
Famous Original J's Pizza, 715 East 26th Avenue
Mariscos El Licenciado, 10600 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Bars and Restaurants Reopening This Week*
Elevated Rooftop Bar, 249 Columbine Street

Bars and Restaurants Closing This Week*
Powder Keg Brewing, 101 Second Avenue, Niwot

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Mariscos El Licenciado is the perfect place to dive headlong into Sinaloan seafood.
Mariscos El Licenciado is the perfect place to dive headlong into Sinaloan seafood.
Maureen Witten

"Plunge Into Sinaloan Cuisines at Mariscos El Licenciado"

These tap handles might look familiar to beer drinkers who turned 21 in the 1990s.
These tap handles might look familiar to beer drinkers who turned 21 in the 1990s.
Jonathan Shikes

"Oasis Brewing Brings Back Old-School Beers in a New Location"

We run a roundup of openings and closings very week; we publish a restaurant review every two. How long does a restaurant need to be open before it's fair game for a full review from our restaurant critic, Gretchen Kurtz? At least three months. Two recent restaurants reviewed, The Bindery and Tavernetta, both opened last fall.

But that doesn't mean we only target the hottest, newest eateries. Other recent reviews have included Ambli and Viàle, at four years old and one year old, respectively. You can follow Kurtz on Instagram at @DenverCritic_Eats to see what she's eating now.

Have you spotted any bar or restaurant openings that we may have missed? Let us know in the comments or drop us an email at cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >