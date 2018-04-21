Every Bar and Restaurant Opening This Week

There's a new pizza player in Five Points, created by a familiar name. Famous Original J's opened at 715 26th Street on Friday, April 20 (just in time for Denver's 4/20 stoner celebration); it's owned by Joshua Pollock, founder of Rosenberg's Bagels & Deli next door. The place is tiny, only 260 square feet, but boasts walk-up windows on the patio of the 715 Club as well as on the opposite side of the building, on the corner of 26th and Welton streets. Executive chef Mat Shumaker is now dishing up 22-inch thin-crust pizzas as well as square "Grandma-style" slices with a thick crust, from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m on Friday and Saturday nights. The place will close a little earlier the rest of the week (exact hours haven't been determined) and take Mondays off.

Here's the complete list of other bar and restaurant openings for the week of April 16 through 22, 2018, along with links to our recent opening-and-closing stories.