Every Bar and Restaurant Opening This Week

There's a new pizza player in Five Points, created by a familiar name. Famous Original J's opened at 715 26th Street on Friday, April 20 (just in time for Denver's 4/20 stoner celebration); it's owned by Joshua Pollock, founder of Rosenberg's Bagels & Deli next door. The place is tiny, only 260 square feet, but boasts walk-up windows on the patio of the 715 Club as well as on the opposite side of the building, on the corner of 26th and Welton streets. Executive chef Mat Shumaker is now dishing up 22-inch thin-crust pizzas as well as square "Grandma-style" slices with a thick crust, from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m on Friday and Saturday nights. The place will close a little earlier the rest of the week (exact hours haven't been determined) and take Mondays off.
Here's the complete list of other bar and restaurant openings for the week of April 16 through 22, 2018, along with links to our recent opening-and-closing stories.
Bars and Restaurants Opening This Week*
The Cherry Cricket, 2220 Blake Street
Duffer Haus, 3470 South Broadway, Englewood
Famous Original J's Pizza, 715 East 26th Avenue
Mariscos El Licenciado, 10600 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Bars and Restaurants Reopening This Week*
Elevated Rooftop Bar, 249 Columbine Street
Bars and Restaurants Closing This Week*
Powder Keg Brewing, 101 Second Avenue, Niwot
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
"Plunge Into Sinaloan Cuisines at Mariscos El Licenciado"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"Oasis Brewing Brings Back Old-School Beers in a New Location"
We run a roundup of openings and closings very week; we publish a restaurant review every two. How long does a restaurant need to be open before it's fair game for a full review from our restaurant critic, Gretchen Kurtz? At least three months. Two recent restaurants reviewed, The Bindery and Tavernetta, both opened last fall.
But that doesn't mean we only target the hottest, newest eateries. Other recent reviews have included Ambli and Viàle, at four years old and one year old, respectively. You can follow Kurtz on Instagram at @DenverCritic_Eats to see what she's eating now.
Have you spotted any bar or restaurant openings that we may have missed? Let us know in the comments or drop us an email at cafe@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!