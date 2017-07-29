Ten Recent Restaurant Openings and Closings That Caught Our Attention
|
Beef pho with brisket, tendon and meatballs.
Mark Antonation
July has been blazing hot — with restaurant openings as well as the weather. But it seemed like for every new eatery that popped up, another favorite went dark. Here are the most recent restaurant and bar openings and closings in Denver, along with links to our original coverage. And for a look back on the year so far, see our complete slideshow of the most important debuts and closings of 2017.
|
Local(ish) opened three weeks ago on the Union Station platform.
Jonathan Shikes
Local(ish) Opens at the End of the Tracks at Union Station With Six Beers on Tap
|
Boxed Taco is now serving Mexican street food in Athmar Park.
Mark Antonation
Street-Food Veterans Open Taco Shop in a Box in Athmar Park
|
A customer reeling up for the bold double-axe throw.
c/o Bad Axe Throwing
A Cut Above: Two Axe-Throwing Venues Carve Out a Niche in Denver
|
Kaya toast with coconut jam and poached eggs.
Mark Antonation
Kaya Kitchen Comes to Avanti From ChoLon and Cho77 Team
|
The Thunderbird's retro style didn't leave a lasting impression on the neighborhood.
Westword
Thunderbird Imperial Lounge Closes at Former Home of Longo's Subway Tavern
|
Birdcall brought fried chicken sandwiches to Five Points in July.
Mark Antonation
Birdcall, From Park Burger Team, Opens in Five Points
|
There's one less slice in the big Beau Jo's pie. The Denver branch closes on July 30.
Westword
Beau Jo's Will Close in University Hills on July 30
|
Sean Kelly's Desmond closed in July.
Mark Antonation
Sean Kelly Sells Desmond Bar & Grill in Park Hill
|
Inside the newest Menya, which serves poke bowls as well as ramen.
Mark Antonation
Menya Ramen & Poke Now Serving Japanese Cuisine at Riverfront Park
Lucky Sevens: Frank Bonanno to Launch French 75 at 717 17th Street — on July 17
