Ten Recent Restaurant Openings and Closings That Caught Our Attention

Nostalgia Flavored These Ten Classic Denver Bar and Restaurant Stories


Ten Recent Restaurant Openings and Closings That Caught Our Attention

Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Beef pho with brisket, tendon and meatballs.EXPAND
Beef pho with brisket, tendon and meatballs.
Mark Antonation
A A

July has been blazing hot — with restaurant openings as well as the weather. But it seemed like for every new eatery that popped up, another favorite went dark. Here are the most recent restaurant and bar openings and closings in Denver, along with links to our original coverage. And for a look back on the year so far, see our complete slideshow of the most important debuts and closings of 2017.

Local(ish) opened three weeks ago on the Union Station platform.EXPAND
Local(ish) opened three weeks ago on the Union Station platform.
Jonathan Shikes

Local(ish) Opens at the End of the Tracks at Union Station With Six Beers on Tap

Boxed Taco is now serving Mexican street food in Athmar Park.EXPAND
Boxed Taco is now serving Mexican street food in Athmar Park.
Mark Antonation

Street-Food Veterans Open Taco Shop in a Box in Athmar Park

A customer reeling up for the bold double-axe throw.EXPAND
A customer reeling up for the bold double-axe throw.
c/o Bad Axe Throwing

A Cut Above: Two Axe-Throwing Venues Carve Out a Niche in Denver

Kaya toast with coconut jam and poached eggs.EXPAND
Kaya toast with coconut jam and poached eggs.
Mark Antonation

Kaya Kitchen Comes to Avanti From ChoLon and Cho77 Team

The Thunderbird's retro style didn't leave a lasting impression on the neighborhood.EXPAND
The Thunderbird's retro style didn't leave a lasting impression on the neighborhood.
Westword

Thunderbird Imperial Lounge Closes at Former Home of Longo's Subway Tavern

Birdcall brought fried chicken sandwiches to Five Points in July.EXPAND
Birdcall brought fried chicken sandwiches to Five Points in July.
Mark Antonation

Birdcall, From Park Burger Team, Opens in Five Points

There's one less slice in the big Beau Jo's pie. The Denver branch closes on July 30.EXPAND
There's one less slice in the big Beau Jo's pie. The Denver branch closes on July 30.
Westword

Beau Jo's Will Close in University Hills on July 30

Sean Kelly's Desmond closed in July.
Sean Kelly's Desmond closed in July.
Mark Antonation

Sean Kelly Sells Desmond Bar & Grill in Park Hill

Inside the newest Menya, which serves poke bowls as well as ramen.EXPAND
Inside the newest Menya, which serves poke bowls as well as ramen.
Mark Antonation

Menya Ramen & Poke Now Serving Japanese Cuisine at Riverfront Park

Cool off with crab Louie on a chilled plate at French 75.EXPAND
Cool off with crab Louie on a chilled plate at French 75.
Mark Antonation

Lucky Sevens: Frank Bonanno to Launch French 75 at 717 17th Street — on July 17

