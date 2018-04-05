Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in March 2018

What March lacked in sheer volume of openings it made up for with big splashes, including the multi-vendor food hall at Zeppelin Station and the arrival of New York City's Shake Shack. Both provide new reasons to head to RiNo for lunch, whether you're craving burgers and fries or banh mi sandwiches, Hawaiian poke, Korean fried chicken, South Indian street food or poutine.

Around town, top restaurateurs added to their stables with new concepts and outposts of existing favorites. Chef Amos Watts and hospitality pro Bryan Dayton (who also runs Oak at Fourteenth in Boulder) opened a Spanish steakhouse, Corrida, in Boulder. Jeff Osaka opened a second Sushi-Rama, bringing his conveyor-belt sushi bar to Belleview Station in the Tech Center. And Kevin Morrison expanded his Tacos Tequila Whiskey empire with a new taqueria in the Governor's Park neighborhood.

Other expansions included the return of the Way Back from the team that also owns Wayward, a new sibling for Stoney's in Uptown, and a downtown branch of giant sushi roll purveyor Motomaki.