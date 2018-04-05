Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in March 2018

What March lacked in sheer volume of openings it made up for with big splashes, including the multi-vendor food hall at Zeppelin Station and the arrival of New York City's Shake Shack. Both provide new reasons to head to RiNo for lunch, whether you're craving burgers and fries or banh mi sandwiches, Hawaiian poke, Korean fried chicken, South Indian street food or poutine.
Around town, top restaurateurs added to their stables with new concepts and outposts of existing favorites. Chef Amos Watts and hospitality pro Bryan Dayton (who also runs Oak at Fourteenth in Boulder) opened a Spanish steakhouse, Corrida, in Boulder. Jeff Osaka opened a second Sushi-Rama, bringing his conveyor-belt sushi bar to Belleview Station in the Tech Center. And Kevin Morrison expanded his Tacos Tequila Whiskey empire with a new taqueria in the Governor's Park neighborhood.
Other expansions included the return of the Way Back from the team that also owns Wayward, a new sibling for Stoney's in Uptown, and a downtown branch of giant sushi roll purveyor Motomaki.
Here's our complete list of restaurant openings and closings for March 2018:
Restaurants and Bars That Opened in March*
Barcelona Wine Bar, 2900 Larimer Street
Canopy Bar, 8 Broadway
Cherry Creek Beer Garden (at the Moxy Hotel), 240 Josephine Street
Corrida, 1023 Walnut Street, Boulder
Ginginbunbun Sandwiches, 4004 West 38th Avenue
Motomaki, 500 16th Street
Oasis Brewing Company, 3257 Lowell Boulevard
Periodic Brewing, 2100 East 112th Avenue, Northglenn
Shake Shack, 2995 Larimer Street
Stoney's Uptown Joint, 1035 East 17th Avenue
Sushi-Rama Belleview Station, 4960 South Newport Street
Tacos Tequila Whiskey, 215 East Seventh Avenue
Thirsty Monk, 1604 East 17th Avenue
The Way Back, 3963 Tennyson Street
Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street
- Injoi Korean Kitchen
- Aloha Poke Co.
- Vinh Xuong Bakery
- Namkeen
- Au Feu
- Dandy Lion Coffee
- Gelato Boy
- Kiss + Ride
- Big Trouble
Restaurants and Bars That Changed Names in March*
Broadway Bar & Bites (formerly Broadway Deli), 8 Broadway
Restaurants and Bars That Closed in March*
Campus Lounge, 701 South University
Element Kitchen & Cocktail, 1134 Broadway
Harpo's Sports Grill, 2860 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Milk & Honey, 1414 Larimer Street
Pizzeria Da Lupo, 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Salati Italian Street Food, 8270 East Northfield Boulevard
Quijote's, 1043 Broadway
Solera, 1540 East Colfax Avenue
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Have you spotted any restaurants that opened or closed last month that we may have missed? Let us know with a comment or send us an email to cafe@westword.com.
