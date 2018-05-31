Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in May 2018

Q House opened on East Colfax Avenue in May.

Restaurants and bars of every kind sprang up in May, like flowers soaking up spring rain and sunlight. You want Latin American cuisine? There's Super Mega Bien, with its super-fun dim sum carts serving dishes from Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico and more. For something more casual, Chocklo brings a rowdy roster of street food from Central and South America to Centennial. Looking for Chinese cooking beyond standard takeout fare? Q House has you covered on East Colfax Avenue. Then there's the Nashville Hot Chicken from the Budlong food truck, Vietnamese dishes at Emmalee House, upscale diner-style breakfast at Wendell's and classy cocktails (with accompanying food) at Death & Co, inside the swank new Ramble Hotel. A couple of new walk-up counters popped up, too: BorraCho Tacos inside Avanti, Gaijin Ramen & Yakitori at Zeppelin Station, and Gorgeous Deli, serving housemade pastrami sandwiches from the side window of the Truffle Table in LoHi.

The pace of closings slowed, but there were a few surprises. The Walrus Saloon in Boulder shuttered after more than 35 years of helping college students unwind, and Tom's Urban went dark in one of the most desirable restaurant spaces in the city: right at the corner of 15th and Larimer streets in Larimer Square.

Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for May 2018: