Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in May 2018

Restaurants and bars of every kind sprang up in May, like flowers soaking up spring rain and sunlight. You want Latin American cuisine? There's Super Mega Bien, with its super-fun dim sum carts serving dishes from Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico and more. For something more casual, Chocklo brings a rowdy roster of street food from Central and South America to Centennial. Looking for Chinese cooking beyond standard takeout fare? Q House has you covered on East Colfax Avenue. Then there's the Nashville Hot Chicken from the Budlong food truck, Vietnamese dishes at Emmalee House, upscale diner-style breakfast at Wendell's and classy cocktails (with accompanying food) at Death & Co, inside the swank new Ramble Hotel. A couple of new walk-up counters popped up, too: BorraCho Tacos inside Avanti, Gaijin Ramen & Yakitori at Zeppelin Station, and Gorgeous Deli, serving housemade pastrami sandwiches from the side window of the Truffle Table in LoHi.
The pace of closings slowed, but there were a few surprises. The Walrus Saloon in Boulder shuttered after more than 35 years of helping college students unwind, and Tom's Urban went dark in one of the most desirable restaurant spaces in the city: right at the corner of 15th and Larimer streets in Larimer Square.
Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for May 2018:
Restaurants and Bars Opening in May*
Acova, 3651 Navajo Street
BorraCho (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
The Budlong Hot Chicken, Food Truck
Cafe UR Way, 10941 East Colfax Avenue
Chocklo, 6830 South Yosemite Street, Centennial
Daikon, 211 East Seventh Avenue
Death & Co. (inside the Ramble Hotel), 1280 25th Street
Dirt Coffee Bar, 5767 South Rapp Street, Littleton
The Draft Tavern, 4990 Ward Road, Wheat Ridge
Durbar Nepalese and Indian Bistro, 11903 West Sixth Avenue, Lakewood
Emmalee House, 3500 Morrison Road
Fifty300 (inside the Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel), 3801 Quebec Street
Gaijin Ramen & Yakitori (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Gorgeous Deli, 2556 15th Street
Hangar 101 Bar & Grill, 7575 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood
HighSide Brewing, 720 Main Street, Frisco
Mario's Ocean Club, 560 South Broadway
Poke Concept, 9555 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Q House, 3421 East Colfax Avenue
Red Rocks Beer Garden, 116 Stone Street, Morrison
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, 1489 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Sapor Coffee, 2795 Speer Boulevard
Snooze DTC, 5073 South Syracuse Street
Spice Room Neighborhood Indian Bistro, 3157 West 38th Avenue
Super Mega Bien, 1260 25th Street
Tres Chiles, 3900 Tennyson Street
Wendell's Breakfast, 3838 Tennyson Street
Restaurants and Bars Closing in May*
CY Steak, 1222 Glenarm Place
FanDraught Sports Brewery, 19340 Cottonwood Drive, Parker
Night Hawk Brewery, 2780 Industrial Lane, Broomfield
Roostercat Coffee House, 1045 Lincoln Street
The Tavern Wash Park, 1066 South Gaylord Street
Tom's Urban, 1460 Larimer Street
The Walrus Saloon, 1911 11th Street, Boulder
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Have you spotted any recent openings or closings that aren't on our list? Shoot us an email to cafe@westword.com or leave a comment here.
