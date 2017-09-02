Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for August 2017

Wayward, from the owners of the Way Back, took over the Zengo space.

August is typically a busy month for restaurateurs, and this year was no exception. More than twenty new eateries debuted, including second (or even third) locations of some of our favorites, like Blue Pan Pizza, 5280 Burger Bar and Maria Empanada. Lavish hotel restaurants downtown also welcomed customers: Citizen Rail at the Kimpton Hotel Born, Urban Farmer at the Oxford, and the Lockwood inside the Crowne Plaza. But there was still room for mom-and-pop operations serving international specialties, like pupusas at El Tazumal, Jamaican dishes at Healthful Juices and street tacos at Taqueria Pancho Villa.

There were relatively few closings, but the month started off with a bang, with Stella's on 16th shuttering amid accusations of employees left unpaid for hours worked. We'll miss what was probably Denver's best Greek restaurant, Axios Estiatorio, as well as Uoki Korean Restaurant and Blueprint Bar, which will soon be replaced by gay bar Pride and Swagger.

Here's our complete list of all the bar and restaurant openings and closings for August 2017: