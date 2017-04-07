Second Helpings: All the Restaurant Openings and Closings from April 3-7

EXPAND There's a new breakfast joint in the Rosedale neighborhood. Mark Antonation

This was a slow week for restaurant and bar activity, with only one Denver opening. Morning Collective made its debut on Monday, April 4, bringing sweet and savory breakfast and lunch menus to the Rosedale neighborhood on South Broadway. The kitchen is helmed by chef/co-owner Joseph Strelnik, formerly of Snooze.

Two eateries closed temporarily this week: Masterpiece Kitchen in Lowry experienced a fire last weekend and will remain closed until repairs can be completed, while Glazed & Confuzed is closing up shop after its last batch of doughnuts is sold this Sunday. Fear not, though; G & C will reopen in the Stanley Marketplace later in April.

Related Stories The Westword Watch List: Ten Top Places to Eat and Drink This Month

And the Silvi's Kitchen in Olde Town Arvada is closed for good; the Bar-on family that owns the restaurant will close the remaining Silvi's in Glendale at the end of this month to focus on its remaining brands, Izzio Artisan Bakery and Etai's Cafe.

But there's good news on the horizon: The Cherry Cricket is slated to reopen April 11. In the meantime, here's our roundup:

RESTAURANTS/BARS OPENING THIS WEEK:*

Morning Collective, 2160 South Broadway

RESTAURANTS/BARS TEMPORARILY CLOSING THIS WEEK:*

Masterpiece Kitchen (fire damage), 84 Rampart Road

Glaze & Confuzed (Sunday; will reopen in a new location), 5301 Leetsdale Drive

RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING THIS WEEK:*

Silvi's Kitchen, 7600 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

*Or earlier, and not listed in a previous Second Helping.

