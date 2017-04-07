menu

Second Helpings: All the Restaurant Openings and Closings from April 3-7

Second Helpings: All the Restaurant Openings and Closings from April 3-7

Friday, April 7, 2017 at 4:47 p.m.
By Westword Staff
There's a new breakfast joint in the Rosedale neighborhood.
There's a new breakfast joint in the Rosedale neighborhood.
Mark Antonation
This was a slow week for restaurant and bar activity, with only one Denver opening. Morning Collective made its debut on Monday, April 4, bringing sweet and savory breakfast and lunch menus to the Rosedale neighborhood on South Broadway. The kitchen is helmed by chef/co-owner Joseph Strelnik, formerly of Snooze.

Two eateries closed temporarily this week: Masterpiece Kitchen in Lowry experienced a fire last weekend and will remain closed until repairs can be completed, while Glazed & Confuzed is closing up shop after its last batch of doughnuts is sold this Sunday. Fear not, though; G & C will reopen in the Stanley Marketplace later in April.

And the Silvi's Kitchen in Olde Town Arvada is closed for good; the Bar-on family that owns the restaurant will close the remaining Silvi's in Glendale at the end of this month to focus on its remaining brands, Izzio Artisan Bakery and Etai's Cafe.

But there's good news on the horizon: The Cherry Cricket is slated to reopen April 11. In the meantime, here's our roundup:

RESTAURANTS/BARS OPENING THIS WEEK:*
Morning Collective, 2160 South Broadway

RESTAURANTS/BARS TEMPORARILY CLOSING THIS WEEK:*
Masterpiece Kitchen (fire damage), 84 Rampart Road
Glaze & Confuzed (Sunday; will reopen in a new location), 5301 Leetsdale Drive

RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING THIS WEEK:*
Silvi's Kitchen, 7600 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

*Or earlier, and not listed in a previous Second Helping.

Morning Collective
2160 S. Broadway
Denver, Colorado 80210

303-953-9943

facebook.com/Morning-Collective-37504...

Masterpiece Kitchen
84 Rampart Rd.
Denver, Colorado 80230

720-324-8873

masterpiecekitchen.com

Glazed and Confuzed
5301 Leetsdale Dr.
Denver, CO 80246

303-524-9637

www.gcdonuts.com

Silvi's Kitchen
686 S. Colorado Blvd.
Denver, CO 80246

303-758-9061

silviskitchen.com

Silvi's Kitchen - Closed
7600 Grandview Ave.
Arvada, CO 80002

303-421-8000

www.silviskitchen.com

