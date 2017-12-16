 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
The Emporium was one of two out-of-town openings that caught our attention this week.EXPAND
The Emporium was one of two out-of-town openings that caught our attention this week.
Laura Shunk

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | December 16, 2017 | 6:54am
AA

We don't often cover openings outside the Denver metro area — there's more than enough going on in Denver, Boulder and the surrounding suburbs to keep us busy (and full). But sometimes something new catches our attention, especially if there's a Denver connection. Such is the case with Artisan 206, a new restaurant in Breckenridge from chef Samir Mohammad, who never failed to impress us with his cooking, whether at Black Pearl, the Village Cork or Cafe Rendezvous at the History Colorado Center. And Denver-based mover and shaker Sage Restaurant Group headed north to unveil the Emporium Kitchen and Wine Market in Fort Collins after delivering Kachina, Poka Lola Social Club and Urban Farmer in Denver earlier this year.

Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of December 11-17, 2017.

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Angry Chicken, 1930 South Havana Street
Artisan 206, 206 North Main Street, Breckenridge
Call (the first half of Beckon|Call), 2845 Larimer Street
The Block Distilling Co. (Saturday), 2990 Larimer Street
The Emporium Kitchen and Wine Market, 378 Walnut Street, Fort Collins
Misaki at Stanley (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Sierra, 10680 Cabela Drive, Lone Tree
The Triangle Bar, 2036 Broadway

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Brik on York, 2223 East Colfax Avenue
Uber Eats, 1535 Central Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Keep reading for our coverage of these openings and closings.

Roast duck and kale soup at Artisan 206.
Roast duck and kale soup at Artisan 206.
Facebook/Artisan 206

"Chef Samir Mohammad Moves Up the Mountain With Artisan 206"

Call's patio, with a mural by artist Stella Maria Baer.EXPAND
Call's patio, with a mural by artist Stella Maria Baer.
Mark Antonation

"Beckon|Call Unveils First Half of Twin-Restaurant Project on Larimer Street"

Brik on York is now closed.
Brik on York is now closed.
Danielle Lirette

"Brik on York Closes on East Colfax Avenue"

Inside the market at the Emporium.EXPAND
Inside the market at the Emporium.
Laura Shunk

"Fort Collins Gets Something Unique: The Emporium Kitchen and Wine Market"

Triangle, Denver. VIP PartyEXPAND
Triangle, Denver. VIP Party
Nicole Daniels | Body & Glass Photography

"First Look: The Triangle — a Legendary Gay Bar — Is Resurrected"

The Block Distilling is located inside the Block building in Denver's RiNo district.EXPAND
The Block Distilling is located inside the Block building in Denver's RiNo district.
Veronica Penney

"The Block Distilling Co. Mixes Equal Measures Science and Art"

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >