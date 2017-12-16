All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

We don't often cover openings outside the Denver metro area — there's more than enough going on in Denver, Boulder and the surrounding suburbs to keep us busy (and full). But sometimes something new catches our attention, especially if there's a Denver connection. Such is the case with Artisan 206, a new restaurant in Breckenridge from chef Samir Mohammad, who never failed to impress us with his cooking, whether at Black Pearl, the Village Cork or Cafe Rendezvous at the History Colorado Center. And Denver-based mover and shaker Sage Restaurant Group headed north to unveil the Emporium Kitchen and Wine Market in Fort Collins after delivering Kachina, Poka Lola Social Club and Urban Farmer in Denver earlier this year.
Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of December 11-17, 2017.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Angry Chicken, 1930 South Havana Street
Artisan 206, 206 North Main Street, Breckenridge
Call (the first half of Beckon|Call), 2845 Larimer Street
The Block Distilling Co. (Saturday), 2990 Larimer Street
The Emporium Kitchen and Wine Market, 378 Walnut Street, Fort Collins
Misaki at Stanley (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Sierra, 10680 Cabela Drive, Lone Tree
The Triangle Bar, 2036 Broadway
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Brik on York, 2223 East Colfax Avenue
Uber Eats, 1535 Central Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Keep reading for our coverage of these openings and closings.
"Chef Samir Mohammad Moves Up the Mountain With Artisan 206"
"Beckon|Call Unveils First Half of Twin-Restaurant Project on Larimer Street"
"Brik on York Closes on East Colfax Avenue"
"Fort Collins Gets Something Unique: The Emporium Kitchen and Wine Market"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"First Look: The Triangle — a Legendary Gay Bar — Is Resurrected"
"The Block Distilling Co. Mixes Equal Measures Science and Art"
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!