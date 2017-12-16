All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

The Emporium was one of two out-of-town openings that caught our attention this week.

We don't often cover openings outside the Denver metro area — there's more than enough going on in Denver, Boulder and the surrounding suburbs to keep us busy (and full). But sometimes something new catches our attention, especially if there's a Denver connection. Such is the case with Artisan 206, a new restaurant in Breckenridge from chef Samir Mohammad, who never failed to impress us with his cooking, whether at Black Pearl, the Village Cork or Cafe Rendezvous at the History Colorado Center. And Denver-based mover and shaker Sage Restaurant Group headed north to unveil the Emporium Kitchen and Wine Market in Fort Collins after delivering Kachina, Poka Lola Social Club and Urban Farmer in Denver earlier this year.

Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of December 11-17, 2017.