Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

As the year grinds to a close, new bars and restaurants are still trying to get in under the wire. Kazan Ramen Bistro opened this week in hopes of landing some new customers in the Berkeley neighborhood, while a longtime Wash Park dive reopened with a refresh that should appeal to the young families that have recently made the neighborhood their home. And Ruth's Chris Steak House, which already has a downtown location, opened a second outpost at the Denver Tech Center, with a big bash that raised $7,500 for Food Bank of the Rockies. But the Burnt Barrel, which opened last spring in place of the Tilted Kilt on the 16th Street Mall, has rolled on to restaurant heaven.
Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of December 18-24, 2017, plus links to our original coverage.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Chuey Fu's, 2950 South Broadway
Kazan Ramen Bistro, 3901 Tennyson Street
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 14618 Delaware Street, Westminster
Ruth's Chris Steak House, 7001 East Belleview Avenue
Stargazer Fine Chocolates & Coffee, 700 Colorado Boulevard
Restaurants or Bars Reopening This Week*
Kentucky Inn (remodel), 890 South Pearl Street
Restaurants or Bars Closing This Week*
Burnt Barrel, 1201 16th Street
"Kentucky Inn Reopens After Extensive Remodel"
What do you think of the remodeled Kentucky Inn? Can Denver support another big steakhouse? And what openings or closings did we miss? Leave a comment or drop us a note at cafe@westword.com.
Watch for our complete Restaurant Roll Call for 2017, coming next week.
