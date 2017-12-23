Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The stroller parked outside of the Kentucky Inn is evidence of a changing clientele.

As the year grinds to a close, new bars and restaurants are still trying to get in under the wire. Kazan Ramen Bistro opened this week in hopes of landing some new customers in the Berkeley neighborhood, while a longtime Wash Park dive reopened with a refresh that should appeal to the young families that have recently made the neighborhood their home. And Ruth's Chris Steak House, which already has a downtown location, opened a second outpost at the Denver Tech Center, with a big bash that raised $7,500 for Food Bank of the Rockies. But the Burnt Barrel, which opened last spring in place of the Tilted Kilt on the 16th Street Mall, has rolled on to restaurant heaven.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of December 18-24, 2017, plus links to our original coverage.