All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

March is off to a tasty start, especially in the Governor's Park neighborhood, where Tacos Tequila Whiskey (formerly Pinche Tacos) launched its third Denver restaurant and fourth overall (the company also operates an outpost in Phoenix). The neighborhood has become quite a destination restaurant zone, with old classics like Benny's, Racines and Govnr's Park Restaurant & Tavern; the Frank Bonanno quartet of Mizuna, Luca, Bones and Vesper Lounge; and newcomers like Max's Wine Dive and Sushi Cup. What's missing? Perhaps a good coffeehouse with killer breakfast sandwiches (and, yes, that's a desperate plea from those of us who live or work nearby).
Here's our complete list of bars and restaurants that opened or closed the week of February 27 through March 4, 2018, plus links to our recent coverage.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Tacos Tequila Whiskey, 215 East Seventh Avenue
The Way Back, 3963 Tennyson Street
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Pizzeria Da Lupo (will reopen as Vero on March 15), 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
While the opening action seems to have slowed so far in 2018 from its record pace of previous years, February still saw nearly twenty openings in metro Denver, with plenty of variety. But we're not just covering the city's openings and closings, we're evaluating the scene for good deals, killer happy hours and the best Denver has to offer.
