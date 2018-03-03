All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

The latest restaurant to open in Governor's Park is the taco the town.

March is off to a tasty start, especially in the Governor's Park neighborhood, where Tacos Tequila Whiskey (formerly Pinche Tacos) launched its third Denver restaurant and fourth overall (the company also operates an outpost in Phoenix). The neighborhood has become quite a destination restaurant zone, with old classics like Benny's, Racines and Govnr's Park Restaurant & Tavern; the Frank Bonanno quartet of Mizuna, Luca, Bones and Vesper Lounge; and newcomers like Max's Wine Dive and Sushi Cup. What's missing? Perhaps a good coffeehouse with killer breakfast sandwiches (and, yes, that's a desperate plea from those of us who live or work nearby).

Here's our complete list of bars and restaurants that opened or closed the week of February 27 through March 4, 2018, plus links to our recent coverage.