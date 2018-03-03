 


The latest restaurant to open in Governor's Park is the taco the town.
The latest restaurant to open in Governor's Park is the taco the town.
Mark Antonation

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | March 3, 2018 | 6:57am
AA

March is off to a tasty start, especially in the Governor's Park neighborhood, where Tacos Tequila Whiskey (formerly Pinche Tacos) launched its third Denver restaurant and fourth overall (the company also operates an outpost in Phoenix). The neighborhood has become quite a destination restaurant zone, with old classics like Benny's, Racines and Govnr's Park Restaurant & Tavern; the Frank Bonanno quartet of Mizuna, Luca, Bones and Vesper Lounge; and newcomers like Max's Wine Dive and Sushi Cup. What's missing? Perhaps a good coffeehouse with killer breakfast sandwiches (and, yes, that's a desperate plea from those of us who live or work nearby).

Here's our complete list of bars and restaurants that opened or closed the week of February 27 through March 4, 2018, plus links to our recent coverage.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Tacos Tequila Whiskey, 215 East Seventh Avenue
The Way Back, 3963 Tennyson Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Pizzeria Da Lupo (will reopen as Vero on March 15), 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Tacos Tequila Whiskey brings all three of those things to Governor's Park.
Tacos Tequila Whiskey brings all three of those things to Governor's Park.
Mark Antonation

"Governor's Park Gets a Dose of Tacos, Tequila and Whiskey"

The Frizzi pizza, on the menu in both Denver and Boulder.
The Frizzi pizza, on the menu in both Denver and Boulder.
Laura Shunk

"Andrea Frizzi Converts Boulder's Da Lupo to a Second Vero"

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This WeekEXPAND
Archetype

"Archetype Distillery Debuts in Century-Old Theater"

Weirdness abounds at Eeny Meeny Sushi Roll.
Weirdness abounds at Eeny Meeny Sushi Roll.
Mark Antonation

"Lakewood's Newest Sushi Bar Brings Weirdness to the Suburbs"

Inside Bertha's, where you can still find a few hospital doors.
Inside Bertha's, where you can still find a few hospital doors.
Mark Antonation

"Bertha's Baja Bistro Comes to Mayfair's Jersey Shoppette"

While the opening action seems to have slowed so far in 2018 from its record pace of previous years, February still saw nearly twenty openings in metro Denver, with plenty of variety. But we're not just covering the city's openings and closings, we're evaluating the scene for good deals, killer happy hours and the best Denver has to offer.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that we missed? Have a hot tip?

Post a commentor let us know the scoop at cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

