Yardbird is now just Bird.
Courtesy of Bird

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | January 20, 2018 | 6:28am
AA

Last January, Yardbird opened as somewhat of a reincarnation of Gaia Bistro in the former home of Black Pearl on Old South Pearl. After a year in business, the breakfast, lunch and dinner eatery is dropping the first syllable of its name and becoming simply Bird. Here's the explanation from the restaurant:

Locals and neighborhood friends call us “bird” anyway, so we decided to change our name. Like our delicious menu, it's simple and straightforward. Plus, our owner Patrick Mangold-White is a falconer, so it all fits just perfectly.

Related Stories

Over on South Broadway, neighborhood favorite Chowder Room is cooking up its last batches of chowder before shutting down for good on Saturday, January 20. Business has been booming since owners Matt and Carrie Stein announced they'd be leaving Denver for other opportunities, so you can take your chances on a table (tip: Go early, before the food runs out) or just stop in to wish the couple well.

Here's our complete list of all the restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of January 15-21, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.

Bars and Restaurants Opening This Week*
Delhi Darbar, 100 East 20th Avenue
Grande Station, 2299 West Main Street, Littleton
Social Fare, 150 Clayton Lane
Superfood Bar, 1541 Platte Street
Tap Fourteen Colorado Beer Garden, 400 East 19th Avenue

Restaurants Changing Names This Week*
Bird (from Yardbird), 1529 South Pearl Street

Restaurants Moving This Week*
Flights Wine Cafe, 408 Bear Creek Avenue, Morrison (from 116 Stone Street)

Restaurants Closing This Week*
Chowder Room (Saturday), 560 South Broadway
Second Home Kitchen & Bar, 150 Clayton Lane

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Keep reading for our coverage of some of these openings and closings.

Delhi Darbar takes over where Gumba's just opened three weeks ago.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

"Gumba's Switches Over to Delhi Darbar Downtown"

Tap Fourteen expands from downtown to Uptown.EXPAND
Courtesy Tap Fourteen Colorado Beer Garden

"Tap Fourteen Expands With New Uptown Beer Garden"

Flights Wine Cafe flew to a new location this month.EXPAND
Krista Kafer

"Understanding Wine Flights, and a New Home for Flights in Morrison"

Second Home is now Social Fare inside the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek.EXPAND
Courtesy Sage Restaurant Group

"Second Home Closes in Cherry Creek"

Last year, more than 250 restaurants opened in metro Denver, and this year seems to be keeping up that record pace. But last year also saw more closings than in 2016, including some longtime favorites

We track all the restaurant action every week, then compile a monthly list of openings and closings. At the end of the year, we post a comprehensive list. You can see Restaurant Roll Call for 2017 here.

Have you spotted any new restaurant or a place that recently closed that belongs on our list? Share the information in a comment or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

