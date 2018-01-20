Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Last January, Yardbird opened as somewhat of a reincarnation of Gaia Bistro in the former home of Black Pearl on Old South Pearl. After a year in business, the breakfast, lunch and dinner eatery is dropping the first syllable of its name and becoming simply Bird. Here's the explanation from the restaurant:



Locals and neighborhood friends call us “bird” anyway, so we decided to change our name. Like our delicious menu, it's simple and straightforward. Plus, our owner Patrick Mangold-White is a falconer, so it all fits just perfectly.

Over on South Broadway, neighborhood favorite Chowder Room is cooking up its last batches of chowder before shutting down for good on Saturday, January 20. Business has been booming since owners Matt and Carrie Stein announced they'd be leaving Denver for other opportunities, so you can take your chances on a table (tip: Go early, before the food runs out) or just stop in to wish the couple well.

Here's our complete list of all the restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of January 15-21, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.

Bars and Restaurants Opening This Week*

Delhi Darbar, 100 East 20th Avenue

Grande Station, 2299 West Main Street, Littleton

Social Fare, 150 Clayton Lane

Superfood Bar, 1541 Platte Street

Tap Fourteen Colorado Beer Garden, 400 East 19th Avenue

Restaurants Changing Names This Week*

Bird (from Yardbird), 1529 South Pearl Street

Restaurants Moving This Week*

Flights Wine Cafe, 408 Bear Creek Avenue, Morrison (from 116 Stone Street)

Restaurants Closing This Week*

Chowder Room (Saturday), 560 South Broadway

Second Home Kitchen & Bar, 150 Clayton Lane

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Last year, more than 250 restaurants opened in metro Denver, and this year seems to be keeping up that record pace. But last year also saw more closings than in 2016, including some longtime favorites

