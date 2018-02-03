All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

These restaurant closings are getting personal. Since Tony's Market closed at 950 Broadway last month folks in the Golden Triangle (Westword employees included) have been hard pressed to find cheap, quick and tasty breakfast and lunch options. Quijote's was an easy choice for a filling breakfast burrito (our favorite was the chicken and avocado) made with fresh, flavorful ingredients. But the lights never came the morning of Wednesday, January 31; word has it that a bump in the rent was more than the ownership was willing to put up with. Fortunately, the same family owns Los Mangos at 920 South Federal Boulevard. The one problem: We can't walk there and be back in the office before the coffee gets cold.
Here are all the bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of January 29 through February 4, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.
Denver Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Chubby Cattle, 2 Broadway
Haykin Family Cider, 12001 East 33rd Avenue, Aurora
Huckleberry Roasters, 1800 Wazee Street
Julep, 3258 Larimer Street
Zoës Kitchen, 1515 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Denver Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Quijote's, 1043 Broadway
Wazee Lounge & Supper Club, 1610 15th Street
*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.
The Denver restaurant scene continues to ebb and flow, with ten new restaurant openings in January, balanced out by thirteen closings. We track them every week and every month — here's the January tally — and then compile a list of every opening and closing for the year. If you want to be mind-boggled, just scroll through our list of 2017 action.
If that doesn't make you hungry, our restaurant critic, Gretchen Kurtz, selects some 25 restaurants each year for a full review — some are new (after allowing three months for the business to settle in), and some are longtime Denver establishments worth an in-depth look. Here's the latest: Viàle Pizza & Kitchen.
