 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Quijote's is closed.
Quijote's is closed.
Westword

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | February 3, 2018 | 6:57am
AA

These restaurant closings are getting personal. Since Tony's Market closed at 950 Broadway last month folks in the Golden Triangle (Westword employees included) have been hard pressed to find cheap, quick and tasty breakfast and lunch options. Quijote's was an easy choice for a filling breakfast burrito (our favorite was the chicken and avocado) made with fresh, flavorful ingredients. But the lights never came the morning of Wednesday, January 31; word has it that a bump in the rent was more than the ownership was willing to put up with. Fortunately, the same family owns Los Mangos at 920 South Federal Boulevard. The one problem: We can't walk there and be back in the office before the coffee gets cold.

Here are all the bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of January 29 through February 4, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.

Related Stories

Denver Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Chubby Cattle, 2 Broadway
Haykin Family Cider, 12001 East 33rd Avenue, Aurora
Huckleberry Roasters, 1800 Wazee Street
Julep, 3258 Larimer Street
Zoës Kitchen, 1515 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch

Denver Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Quijote's, 1043 Broadway
Wazee Lounge & Supper Club, 1610 15th Street

*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week
Wazee Lounge and Supper Club

"Last Call for the Wazee Lounge and Supper Club"

Pork and oyster sausage with baked-bean-style barley.EXPAND
Pork and oyster sausage with baked-bean-style barley.
Danielle Lirette

"First Look: Julep Debuts on Larimer Street"

Haykin Family Cider opened on February 1 in Aurora.EXPAND
Haykin Family Cider opened on February 1 in Aurora.
Mark Antonation

"Haykin Family Cider Proves That Colorado Does More Than Beer"

The windows are covered at Bremen's in LoHi.EXPAND
The windows are covered at Bremen's in LoHi.
Westword

"Bremen's Closes in LoHi After Less Than a Year in Business"

The Denver restaurant scene continues to ebb and flow, with ten new restaurant openings in January, balanced out by thirteen closings. We track them every week and every month — here's the January tally — and then compile a list of every opening and closing for the year. If you want to be mind-boggled, just scroll through our list of 2017 action.

If that doesn't make you hungry, our restaurant critic, Gretchen Kurtz, selects some 25 restaurants each year for a full review — some are new (after allowing three months for the business to settle in), and some are longtime Denver establishments worth an in-depth look. Here's the latest: Viàle Pizza & Kitchen.

Know of any openings and closings that we didn't mention? Post a comment or send a note to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >