All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

These restaurant closings are getting personal. Since Tony's Market closed at 950 Broadway last month folks in the Golden Triangle (Westword employees included) have been hard pressed to find cheap, quick and tasty breakfast and lunch options. Quijote's was an easy choice for a filling breakfast burrito (our favorite was the chicken and avocado) made with fresh, flavorful ingredients. But the lights never came the morning of Wednesday, January 31; word has it that a bump in the rent was more than the ownership was willing to put up with. Fortunately, the same family owns Los Mangos at 920 South Federal Boulevard. The one problem: We can't walk there and be back in the office before the coffee gets cold.

Here are all the bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of January 29 through February 4, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.