Shake Shack in RiNo opened to the public at 11 a.m. on March 21.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

All the Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

Westword Staff | March 24, 2018 | 6:58am
AA

Spain is this week's geographical theme for restaurant and bar openings. Restaurateur Bryan Dayton (of Oak at Fourteenth, Acorn and Brider) and chef Amos Watts will unveil Corrida in Boulder on Saturday, March 24, while Atlanta-based Barcelona Wine Bar spreads westward with a new outpost on Larimer Street. Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the block from Barcelona, another chain, Shake Shack, began slinging burgers to long lines that hadn't let up as of this writing (except to allow the staff to catch a little shuteye).

Here's our complete list of all the restaurant and bar openings for the week of March 19 through March 25, 2018, plus links to our original coverage of new and upcoming eateries. Note: no closings this week (that we know of...).

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Barcelona Wine Bar, 2900 Larimer Street
Cherry Creek Beer Garden (at the Moxy Hotel), 240 Josephine Street
Corrida (Saturday), 1023 Walnut Street, Boulder
Shake Shack, 2995 Larimer Street

Restaurants and Bars Changing Names This Week*
Broadway Bar & Bites (formerly Broadway Deli), 8 Broadway

*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.

We miss Z Cuisine, but Cart-Driver will make a fine addition to the neighborhood.
Westword

"Cart-Driver Takes Over the Former Z Cuisine Space"

Sugarfire's brisket sandwich will soon be available in Westminster.EXPAND
Courtesy Sugarfire Smoke House

"Saint Louis Barbecue Guru Sugarfire Smoke House Will Soon Smoke It Up in Denver"

Matt's Big Breakfast is coming to Denver from Phoenix.EXPAND
Courtesy Matt’s Big Breakfast

"Matt's Big Breakfast Coming to Denver From Phoenix"

Colorado's first Shake Shack opened in RiNo at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 21.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

"First Look: Burger Lovers Descend on Shake Shack"

Next week will see more action, including the arrival of the Thirsty Monk, a brewery group out of Asheville, North Carolina; Los Lounge, the replacement for Troy Guard's Sugarmill alongside Los Chingones on Larimer Street; and a Tennyson Street outpost of High Point Creamery, the third location for the Denver company that got its start in the Hilltop neighborhood.

And after just five months, the renovated Campus Lounge will close on Monday, March 26. The much-rehabilitated building is up for sale.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that we missed? Let us know in the comments or shoot us an email at cafe@westword.com.

