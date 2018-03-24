All the Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

Shake Shack in RiNo opened to the public at 11 a.m. on March 21.

Spain is this week's geographical theme for restaurant and bar openings. Restaurateur Bryan Dayton (of Oak at Fourteenth, Acorn and Brider) and chef Amos Watts will unveil Corrida in Boulder on Saturday, March 24, while Atlanta-based Barcelona Wine Bar spreads westward with a new outpost on Larimer Street. Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the block from Barcelona, another chain, Shake Shack, began slinging burgers to long lines that hadn't let up as of this writing (except to allow the staff to catch a little shuteye).

Here's our complete list of all the restaurant and bar openings for the week of March 19 through March 25, 2018, plus links to our original coverage of new and upcoming eateries. Note: no closings this week (that we know of...).