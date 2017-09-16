All the Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

This week's restaurant openings all come from known quantities in the metro area, from everyday lunch stops to the finest of fine dining. Denver's favorite anglophile eatery, GB Fish & Chips, added a new location in Arvada, its fourth since launching the brand ten years ago at 1311 South Broadway. Spicy Pickle surprised everyone by returning to Denver after a five-year absence. And on the high end of the culinary scale, the owners of Frasca Food & Wine unveiled Tavernetta, an Italian eatery with a surprisingly reasonable menu, which overlooks the light-rail platform behind Union Station.
And on the south side of town, Josh Pollack of Rosenberg's Bagels & Deli teamed up with the owners of the Bagel Store, converting the longtime bagelry into Rosenberg's Kosher. This marks the second new location for Pollack, who opened another deli at Stanley Marketplace earlier this year.
Closing this week was another familiar name. While Crave Real Burgers continues to grind out great grub in Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch, the location at 16th and Blake streets is now dark. Although the burger company made a go of it downtown for two years, the space has been problematic in the past, having earlier swallowed up T|ACO and Provisions Chophaus.
Bars and Restaurants Opening This Week:*
GB Fish & Chips, 7401 Ralston Road, Arvada
Rosenberg's Kosher, 942 South Monaco Parkway
Spicy Pickle, 1875 Lawrence Street
Tavernetta, 1889 16th Street
Bars and Restaurants Closing This Week:*
Crave Real Burgers, 1550 Blake Street
*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.
