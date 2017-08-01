Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for July 2017

July was a hot month — both for the weather and for Denver restaurateurs, who added to their portfolios with a whole batch of new eateries. Frank Bonanno debuted French 75 downtown; Lon Symensma brought Kaya Kitchen to Avanti Food & Beverage; Park Burger's Jean-Philippe Failyau launched Birdcall in Five Points; and the Kitchen restaurant group unveiled a new concept — Hedge Row — in Cherry Creek. But some first-timers added unique offerings, too, with Pizzeria Lui, the Boulangerie and Boxed Taco all giving it a go.

National chains continue to find Denver an attractive market despite homegrown competition: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Bartaco, Billy Sims BBQ, Bambu Desserts & Drinks and Your Pie all found their way to Colorado last month.

There was a shakeup in classic Denver spots, too, with Beau Jo's pulling the plug on its only pizzeria within Denver city limits (the company's lease wasn't renewed, and the building is slated for demolition) and Colfax Avenue's Bourbon Grill closing — at least temporarily. (The walk-up chicken joint is moving just up the street and should reopen in a larger space — complete with indoor seating! — at 571 East Colfax Avenue by mid-August.) And Las Delicias finally reopened its original cantina at 439 East 19th Avenue after eighteen months of extensive renovations, including the addition of new rooftop bar.

Keep reading for a complete list of restaurant/bar openings and closings for July 2017.

EXPAND Singaporean kaya toast with coconut jam and poached eggs — Kaya's signature dish. Mark Antonation

Restaurants/Bars Opening in July:*

Bad Axe Throwing, 845 East 73rd Avenue

Barista Coffeehouse, 8966 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Bartaco, 1048 Pearl Street, Boulder

Birdcall, 800 East 26th Avenue

Bambu Desserts & Drinks, 2058 South University Boulevard

Billy Sims BBQ, 2001 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater

Boxed Taco, 650 South Lipan Street

The Boulangerie, 1595 South Pearl Street

Crepes n Crepes, 3000 Zuni Street

Downtown Art Gallery and Axe Room, 2000 Lawrence Street

Element Kitchen & Cocktail, 1134 Broadway

French 75, 717 17th Street

Gerard's Pool Hall, 1306 26th Street

Greenlight Lab, 1336 27th Street

Hedge Row, 100 Steele Street

Hickory & Ash, 8001 Arista Place, Broomfield

Insomnia Cookies, 2075 University Boulevard

Kaya Kitchen (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

Kung Fu Tea, 6365 East Hampden Avenue

Menya Ramen & Poke, 1590 Little Raven Street

Pizza Republica, 686 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale

Pizzeria Lui, 5380 West Mississippi Avenue, Lakewood

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 1108 Corporal Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch

Rolling Smoke Bar-B-Que (inside Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Your Pie, 14342 Lincoln Street, Thornton

Las Delicias is back in business at its original spot. Lila Thulin

Restaurants/Bars Reopening in July:*

Las Delicias (complete rebuild), 439 East 19th Avenue

LoHi Steakbar (renovation), 3200 Tejon Street

Restaurants/Bars Temporarily Closing in July:*

Bourbon Grill (moving to 571 East Colfax), 1618 East Colfax Avenue

The Bronze Empire (remodel, reopening August 7), 1591 South Colorado Boulevard

Mike's Bar & Grill (remodel), 2301 South Broadway

EXPAND The Thunderbird's retro style didn't leave a lasting impression on the neighborhood. Westword

Restaurants/Bars Closing in July:*

Beau Jo's Pizza, 2710 South Colorado Boulevard

Desmond Bar & Grill, 2230 Oneida Street

Gumbo’s Louisiana Style Cafe, 1033 East 17th Avenue

Kin Restaurant, 7950 East Mississippi Avenue

Paddy the Yank, 3963 Tennyson Street

Santa Fe Cookie Co., 303 16th Street

Stapleton Tap House, 8286 Northfield Boulevard

Thunderbird Imperial Lounge, 3759 Lipan Street

Wild Eggs, 300 East Alameda Avenue

Wok Hei, 2720 South Colorado Boulevard

Zephyr Brewing, 1421 26th Street

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Roll Call.

